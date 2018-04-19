शहर चुनें

चलते ट्रक के निकले अगले पहिये, एक कार से टकराया, दूसरा आटो से, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 12:36 AM IST
एक्सीडेंट
1 of 6
मानकनगर इलाके में बुधवार रात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक का एक्सल टूटने से अगले पहिये निकल गए। बेकाबू ट्रक डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलटा और उसमें आग लग गई। एक पहिये ने डिवाइडर पार करके एक कार को टक्कर मारी और दूसरे पहिये ने पीछे से आ रहे ऑटो को चपेट में लिया।
truck accident ring road accident up police

