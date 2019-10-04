लामार्ट के छात्र की मौत के साढ़े चार साल बाद सीन रीक्रिएशन, 60 फीट ऊंचे छज्जे से पांच बार फेंकी डमी

{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 02:22 PM IST

राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की - फोटो : amar ujala

लामार्ट में साढ़े चार साल पहले कक्षा नौ के छात्र राहुल श्रीधरन की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत के मामले में बृहस्पतिवार को फोरेंसिक टीम ने घटनाक्रम का री-कंस्ट्रक्शन किया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर री-कंस्ट्रक्शन करने स्कूल पहुंची फोरेंसिक टीम ने पांच घंटे तक एक-एक बिंदु पर गहराई से पड़ताल की। इस दौरान लामार्ट स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल कार्लाइल मैकफॉरलैंड समेत मौके पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों से घटना की जानकारी ली गई। राहुल जिस कांस्टेंशिया स्मारक से गिरा था, वहां से पांच बार डमी गिराकर यह जानने की कोशिश की गई कि उसने खुदकुशी की, किसी ने धक्का दिया या फिर वह असंतुलित होकर गिरा था। टीम के प्रभारी वरिष्ठ भौतिक विज्ञानी डॉ. एके तिवारी ने सात दिन में रिपोर्ट तैयार होने की बात कही है।

