लामार्ट के छात्र की मौत के साढ़े चार साल बाद सीन रीक्रिएशन, 60 फीट ऊंचे छज्जे से पांच बार फेंकी डमी

{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीन रीक्रिएशन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीन रीक्रिएशन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीन रीक्रिएशन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d96f7fe8ebc3e93da7887b8","slug":"scene-recreation-in-death-case-of-la-mart-student-rahul-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928, 60 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091b\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीन रीक्रिएशन
- फोटो : amar ujala