शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   scene recreation in death case of la mart student rahul in lucknow

लामार्ट के छात्र की मौत के साढ़े चार साल बाद सीन रीक्रिएशन, 60 फीट ऊंचे छज्जे से पांच बार फेंकी डमी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 02:22 PM IST
राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की
1 of 5
राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की - फोटो : amar ujala
लामार्ट में साढ़े चार साल पहले कक्षा नौ के छात्र राहुल श्रीधरन की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत के मामले में बृहस्पतिवार को फोरेंसिक टीम ने घटनाक्रम का री-कंस्ट्रक्शन किया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश पर री-कंस्ट्रक्शन करने स्कूल पहुंची फोरेंसिक टीम ने पांच घंटे तक एक-एक बिंदु पर गहराई से पड़ताल की। इस दौरान लामार्ट स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल कार्लाइल मैकफॉरलैंड समेत मौके पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों से घटना की जानकारी ली गई। राहुल जिस कांस्टेंशिया स्मारक से गिरा था, वहां से पांच बार डमी गिराकर यह जानने की कोशिश की गई कि उसने खुदकुशी की, किसी ने धक्का दिया या फिर वह असंतुलित होकर गिरा था। टीम के प्रभारी वरिष्ठ भौतिक विज्ञानी डॉ. एके तिवारी ने सात दिन में रिपोर्ट तैयार होने की बात कही है।
scene recreation of lamart student rahul death

लामार्ट स्टूडेंट राहुल की डेथ मामले में सीन रीक्रिएशन

scene recreation in death case of lamart student rahul
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
recreation of scene lamart school lucknow news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अमित अग्रवाल और अंकिता अग्रवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

छह साल में भी नहीं खुल सका सराफ की गुमशुदगी व पत्नी बच्चों के कत्ल का राज, यहां देखें- घटनाक्रम

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सड़क किनारे खड़ी ट्रांसफार्मर की ट्रॉली में घुसी कार और हादसे में चालक दीपक की मौत
Lucknow

शराब के नशे में धुत होकर दौड़ा रहा था कार, ट्रांसफार्मर की ट्रॉली में घुसी, मौत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

तेजस एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे फैन, ट्रेन नहीं चलता फिरता रेस्टोंरेंट है ये

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस की पड़ताल के दौरान बेटे राहुल के टिफिन को निहारतीं अनन्मा
Lucknow

मौत के साढ़े चार साल बाद पहली बार देखा घटनास्थल, टिफिन में सूखे पराठे देख नम हो गईं मां की आंखें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन बैंड-बाजे के साथ हुई रवाना, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sonali Phogat
Chandigarh

जानिए कौन है ये Tik Tok स्टार, जिसे भाजपा ने दिया टिकट, हरियाणा में कांग्रेस को देंगी टक्कर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में यात्रियों को मिलेंगी बेहतरीन सुविधाएं, गेम, गाने से लेकर फिल्म देखने तक का इंतजाम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

'भगवान' के नाम पर ठगी: गूगल तक पहुंची शिकायत, श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर ने मांगा जवाब

4 अक्टूबर 2019

fresh snowfall in rohtang pass pangi chamba kullu himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, चांदी से चमके पहाड़, देखने लायक हैं नजारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
दीप जलाकर प्लांट का शुभारंभ करतीं सांसद हेमा मालिनी
Agra

अब यूपी में भी प्लास्टिक से बने डीजल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन, मथुरा में शुरू हुआ प्रदेश का पहला प्लांट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सेना की भर्ती
Jammu

इन तस्वीरों को देख देश के दुश्मन के सीने पर लोटेंगे सांप, युवा बोले- उसे सबक सिखाने के लिए तैयार हूं

4 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत माता के जयघोष से गूंजा जम्मू स्टेशन
Jammu

देश में शायद ही इससे पहले किसी ट्रेन का ऐसा स्वागत हुआ हो, भारत माता के जयघोष से गूंजा जम्मू स्टेशन

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Dussehra 2019, World's Tallest Ravana Stands in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

देखिए! 221 फुट लंबा दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रावण, 5 बार लिम्का बुक में बनाई जगह, 10 खासियतें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पकड़े गए बदमाश
Meerut

यूपी: गाजियाबाद का सीए बैंकों में खपाता था लुटेरा गैंग के सरगना की काली कमाई 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वैष्णो देवी धाम
Jammu

साल 2014: जब वैष्णो देवी के भवन में हुआ चमत्कार, आज भी होती है इसकी चर्चा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पदयात्रा करतीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

'गांधी संकल्प यात्रा' में टूटी हेमा मालिनी की चप्पल, नंगे पैर चलकर दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

4 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः पाकिस्तान में है माता का यह अद्भुत मंदिर, चलो दर्शन करें इस पावन शक्तिपीठ के

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Mathura Junction railway station
Agra

फाइव स्टार होटल जैसा दिखने वाला यूपी का यह रेलवे स्टेशन स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में फिसड्डी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल का दीदार होगा महंगा, शासन के पाले में सैलानियों की 'जेब पर बोझ' बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव

4 अक्टूबर 2019

India and kazakhstan joint military exercise Kazind 2019 in pithoragarh Photos
Dehradun

भारत-कजाकिस्तान सैन्य अभ्यास: रक्षा सहयोग और द्विपक्षीय संबंध मजबूत करेगा काजिंद-2019, तस्वीरें...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
Kanpur

यूपी: बंदूक का निशाना चूकने पर डिग्री कालेज संचालक के चेहरे को गंडासे से काटा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की
राहुल (फाइल फोटो).लामार्ट स्कूल पुहंची टीम ने बारीकी से घटनाक्रम की पड़ताल की - फोटो : amar ujala
सीन रीक्रिएशन
सीन रीक्रिएशन - फोटो : amar ujala
सीन रीक्रिएशन
सीन रीक्रिएशन - फोटो : amar ujala
सीन रीक्रिएशन
सीन रीक्रिएशन - फोटो : amar ujala
सीन रीक्रिएशन
सीन रीक्रिएशन - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: टिकट बंटवारे से संजय निरुपम नाराज, दी कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी

महाराष्ट्र विभानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की तरफ किए टिकट बंटवारे पर महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम ने नाराजगी जताई है और कहा कि वो आगे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस 2:44

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगी विमानों जैसी सुविधा, लेट हुई ट्रेन तो मिलेगा मुआवजा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमोशनल वीडियो 2:03

PoK में ऐसे तबाह हुए आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का प्रमोश्नल वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

तेजस ट्रेन लेट होने पर लौटाएगी पैसा, मुफ्त में मिलेगा 25 लाख रुपये का बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आरबीआई पॉलिसी 1:10

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI ने दिया दिवाली का तोहफा, अब ग्राहकों को EMI और लोन पर मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited