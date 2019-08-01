शहर चुनें

लखनऊः धमाल मचाने को तैयार संस्कृत रॉक बैंड, वाद्य की धुनों संग अब श्लोकों पर झूमने की बारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 04:55 PM IST
संस्कृत रॉक बैंड
1 of 5
संस्कृत रॉक बैंड - फोटो : amar ujala
जटाटवीगलज्जलप्रवाहपावितस्थले..., अधरं मधुरं वदनं मधुरं नयनं मधुरं हसितं मधुरं...। संस्कृत के ये श्लोक जब हाई वोल्टेज म्यूजिक पर गिटार, कीबोर्ड और साइड रिद्म के साथ गूंजते हैं तो सुनने वाले झूम उठते हैं। संस्कृत शब्दों पर धुन के हिसाब से चढ़ती-उतरती स्वर लहरियां कानों में मिठास घोल देती है। संस्कृत का ऐसा ही रॉक बैंड लखनऊ में धमाल मचाने को तैयार है। बीते दिनों इसकी झलक गोमतीनगर के एक आयोजन में देखने को भी मिल चुकी है।
