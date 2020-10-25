शहर चुनें
अयोध्याः राम ने किया रावण का वध, फिल्मी रामलीला का हुआ समापन, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 07:17 PM IST
लक्ष्मण किला के मैदान में फिल्मी कलाकारों की नौ दिवसीय रामलीला का हुआ समापन
लक्ष्मण किला के मैदान में फिल्मी कलाकारों की नौ दिवसीय रामलीला का हुआ समापन - फोटो : amar ujala
सरयू तट स्थित लक्ष्मण किला के मैदान में फिल्मी कलाकारों की नौ दिवसीय रामलीला का रविवार को रावण वध के साथ ही समापन हो गया। भगवान राम के राज्य अभिषेक की लीला ने भी दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया।
