हाथरस कांड की जांच कर रहे डीआईजी चंद्रप्रकाश की पत्नी ने इस शख्स को की थी अंतिम कॉल-कहा था मैं जा रही हूं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 08:57 AM IST
DIG Chandra Prakash wife suicide case
DIG Chandra Prakash wife suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ की सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी में रहने वाले डीआईजी चंद्रप्रकाश की पत्नी पुष्पा प्रकाश (36) ने शनिवार सुबह फांसी लगा ली। घटना से कुछ मिनट पहले ही डीआईजी घर से निकले थे। पुष्पा ने उन्हें फोन कर कहा, आपकी जिंदगी आपको मुबारक, मैं जा रही हूं। यह सुनते ही डीआईजी घर लौटे। 
 
DIG Chandra Prakash wife Suicide case
Lucknow

डीआईजी की पत्नी पुष्पा छोटी-छोटी बातों पर हो जाती थीं नाराज, चंद्रप्रकाश संग 14 साल पहले हुई थी शादी

25 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras gang rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जातीय दंगे फैलाने की साजिश में बढ़ सकता है एसटीएफ की जांच का दायरा, कई लोग किए जा रहे चिन्हित

25 अक्टूबर 2020

डीरेका में रावण दहन, (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

कोरोना काल में टूटती जा रहीं बनारस की परंपराएं, रावण दहन तो होगा लेकिन नहीं मिली इसकी अनुमति

25 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की याद आते ही पिता की आंखें हुईं नम, बोले-मेरा बहुत ख्याल रखती थी...

25 अक्टूबर 2020

महानवमी पर जरूर माँ सिद्धिदात्री की पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी आर्थिक समस्या
Navratri Special

महानवमी पर जरूर माँ सिद्धिदात्री की पूजन, दूर हो जाएंगी आर्थिक समस्या
सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए श्रद्धालु ने किए बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन
Agra

वृंदावन: भक्तों के लिए खुले बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के द्वार, दर्शन के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन जरूरी 

25 अक्टूबर 2020

