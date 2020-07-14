शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Rain In Uttar Pradesh Barabanki situation is worsening in districts of Awadh due to floods River Ghaghra see photos

घरों में भरा पानी, मचान पर जिंदगानी, बाढ़ से अवध के जिलों में बिगड़ रहे हालात, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 12:02 AM IST
बाढ़
1 of 7
बाढ़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अवध के बाराबंकी, बहराइच, गोंडा, श्रावस्ती, अयोध्या, अंबेडकरनगर और सीतापुर में बाढ़ और विकराल होती जा रही है। उफनाती सरयू और राप्ती नदी डरा रही हैं। जगह-जगह भरे बाढ़ के पानी से संक्रमण का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। बहराइच-महसी घाघरा नदी का जलस्तर स्थिर हो गया है, लेकिन बाढ़ की समस्या से लोगों को अभी तक निजात नहीं मिली है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AFCAT 2020 - सिर्फ 2,499 रुपये में कर सकते हैं एयर फोर्स की तैयारी, परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की आखिरी तिथि कल
Click Here
विज्ञापन
flood ghaghra river rain in uttar pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज डीपीएस की चिरांशा ने मानविकी में 98.8 अंक लेकर बनाया रिकार्ड

14 जुलाई 2020

park in jammu kashmir
Jammu

पर्यटकों के लिए आज से खुले जम्मू-कश्मीर के द्वार, बेहद खूबसूरत हैं घाटी के ये स्थान

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
कासगंज के टॉपर: खुशी, साहिल खरे और संस्कृति
Agra

CBSE Result 2020: कासगंज में छाई ‘खुशी’, उम्मीदों पर 'खरे' उतरे साहिल, चमकी ‘संस्कृति’

14 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सावन को दूसरे सोमवार को आस्था पथ पर उमड़ी भोले भक्तों की भावना

14 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
Aditi Gupta
Agra

CBSE Result 2020: अदिति ने छुआ सफलता का आसमान, 99.6 फीसदी अंकों के साथ बनीं जिला टॉपर

14 जुलाई 2020

प्रदर्शनकारी व्यापारियों को समझाते पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

फिरोजाबाद: सम-विषम फार्मूले का बाजार में विरोध, प्रशासन को बदलना पड़ा आदेश

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार (फाइल)
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापार कराने वाली सरगना को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, खुलेंगे कई 'राज' ?

14 जुलाई 2020

फर्जीवाड़े का सरगना राकेश चौधरी
Agra

200 युवाओं को सेना में भर्ती कराने का झांसा देकर बना 'करोड़पति', अब पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे

14 जुलाई 2020

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
Zee5 movie review

Mafia Review: माफिया ने ZEE5 को इस वीकएंड दिलाई मुकाबले में बढ़त, अनदेखी और ब्रीद 2 से आगे निकली
विज्ञापन
मुख्य सरगना नेपाल की अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागर: नीलम के साथी की रिमांड मंजूर, सरगना अस्मिता के 'राज' का होगा पर्दाफाश !

14 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: एसआरएन अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी सहित 24 और मिले संक्रमित

14 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
Kundali

कुंडली से जानिए अपनी समस्त विपदाओं का हल , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्म कुंडली
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey: मेरी जमीन छीनकर अपने साथी को दे दी, ग्रामीण बोले-बात-बात पर बंदूक, रायफल तान देते थे गुर्गे

13 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Army Soldier Rajendra Singh negi Declared Martyr after Six Month of Missing from pakistan Border
Dehradun

पाक सीमा से लापता हुआ जवान राजेंद्र शहीद घोषित, पत्नी ने कहा मुझे यकीन नहीं...

13 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: ग्रामीणों ने सुनाई विकास दुबे के जुर्म की दास्तां, बयां की दहशत की कहानी, अधिकारी भी हैरान

13 जुलाई 2020

अमर दुबे एनकाउंटर स्थल का टीम ने क्राइम सीन दोहराया
Hamirpur

लखनऊ की छह सदस्यीय टीम ने हमीरपुर में अमर दुबे एनकाउंटर का सीन दोहराकर की जांच, पुलिस से ली जानकारी

13 जुलाई 2020

दिव्यांशी जैन अपने माता-पिता व बहन के साथ।
Lucknow

CBSE Results 2020: दिव्यांशी जैन की मार्कशीट कर देगी हैरान, हर विषय में प्राप्त किए 100 फीसदी अंक

13 जुलाई 2020

CBSE 12 Result 2020 Declared: Chandigarh Blind school's 12th standard result hundred percent
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दृष्टिहीन छात्रों ने फैलाई सफलता की रोशनी, ऑडियो सुन किया टॉप, पढ़ें प्रेरक कहानियां

13 जुलाई 2020

रतनापुर में टिड्डियों के हमले के दौरान लोग खासे परेशान हुए।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी, बलरामपुर व श्रावस्ती में टिड्डी दल का हमला, थाली व ढोल बजाकर पांच घंटे में पा सके छुटकारा 

13 जुलाई 2020

IPS Charu nigam
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में आईपीएस चारू निगम ने किया था ये बहादुरी का काम, लोगों ने कहा था- 'अधिकारी हो तो ऐसी'

13 जुलाई 2020

Char dham yatra 2020: Iceberg on Kedarnath dham Path, Pilgrims Happy to see that
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में दिखने लगी रौनक, हिमखंडों के बीच से गुजरकर बाबा के द्वार पहुंचे रहे तीर्थयात्री, तस्वीरें...

13 जुलाई 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

खून...खून... कहते दादी की ओर दौड़ी मासूम, चंद मिनटों में बिखर गया कुनबा, गम में डूबा पूरा गांव, तस्वीरें

13 जुलाई 2020

सीबीएसई रिजल्ट 2020
Delhi NCR

CBSE Result : एक बार फिर लड़कों के मुकाबले में लड़कियां अव्वल, दिल्ली तीसरे स्थान से चौथे स्थान पर पहुंची

13 जुलाई 2020

खुशी मनाते छात्र-छात्राएं
Meerut

CBSE Result 2020: माता-पिता का दिल जीत... खुशी से झूम उठे ये छात्र-छात्राएं, देखिए तस्वीरें

13 जुलाई 2020

बाढ़
बाढ़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
flood
flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग
बाढ़ आने के बाद पलायन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited