बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर आए दिन होने वाले हादसे को रोकने के लिए ये है तैयारी, देखें यहां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 01:18 PM IST
रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर हादसे रोकने के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड ने तैयारी की है। इसके बारे में जानने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b178db44f1c1bb0318b55d9","slug":"railway-board-made-new-rules-to-prevent-accident-on-crossings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.