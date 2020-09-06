शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   raebareli brother-sister murder case cousin sister big revealing Used to think of becoming a serial killer, killed both

भाई-बहन हत्याकांड: चचेरी बहन का कबूलनामा, 'मन में आते थे सीरियल किलर बनने के ख्याल, दोनों को मार डाला'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रायबरेली, Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 10:24 AM IST
Raebareli brother-sister murder case
1 of 5
Raebareli brother-sister murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रायबरेली के लालगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र में चचेरे भाई-बहन की हत्या की दिल दहलाने वाली वारदात का शनिवार को खुलासा हो गया। चचेरी बहन ने ही रिश्तों को शर्मसार करते हुए दोनों बच्चों की हत्या की थी। पुलिस की मानें तो डबल मर्डर के मामले में पकड़ी गई आरोपी चचेरी बहन मनोरोगी है। पुलिस ने हत्या आरोपी युवती को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।
 
raebareli murder double murder in raebareli double murder crime

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Lucknow

Raebareli brother-sister murder case
Raebareli brother-sister murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रूबी और दीपक की फाइल फोटो
रूबी और दीपक की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
