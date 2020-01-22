शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   pictures of army mela in lucknow

सेना के हथियारों से रूबरू हुए बच्चे, बोले- ये तो आतंकवादी इस्तेमाल करते हैं न!, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 03:16 PM IST
सेना मेला
1 of 10
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
‘ये कौन सा हथियार है सर, इसे कैसे चलाते हैं? जवाब मिला कि दुश्मनों की संख्या जब ज्यादा हो या बंकर में दुश्मन ताक में बैठा हो तो उसको नेस्तनाबूद करने के लिए इस 30 एमएम रॉकेट लांचर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। एक ही बार में, अपनी जगह पर बैठे-बैठे हम उसे खत्म कर देते हैं।’ ऐसे कई सवाल-जवाब सेना मेले में जवानों व स्कूली बच्चों के बीच हुए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
army mela army mela in lucknow weapons of army soldiers of army
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी का सपना है ये कॉलेज, यहां प्रधानाचार्य साफ करते हैं शौचालय

22 जनवरी 2020

Pics of protest near Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow.
Lucknow

CAA: भीषण ठंड और कोहरा भी नहीं तोड़ पाया हौसला, लगातार बढ़ रही प्रदर्शनकारियों की संख्या, तस्वीरें

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Amit Shah set his agenda for future in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

CAA पर रैली कर एजेंडा सेट कर गए गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, राहुल-अखिलेश को चेतावनी भी दी

22 जनवरी 2020

weather changes and new updates in Lucknow and nearby areas.
Lucknow

रात में कोहरे और गलन ने किया बेहाल तो दोपहर धूप ने दी राहत, ऐसा रहा मौसम का हाल

22 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Rajnath singh rally
Baghpat

नागरिकता संसोधन कानून: पढ़ें जागरुकता रैली में राजनाथ सिंह के 26 मिनट के भाषण की मुख्य बातें

22 जनवरी 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: भारी न पड़ जाए लापरवाही, खत-ओ-किताबत चलती रही लेकिन ठीक नहीं हुए कैमरे

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

डॉ. बम
Kanpur

फिदायीन तैयार करने लश्कर कमांडर के पास जाना चाहता था आतंकी जलीस, नेपाल में हैं कमांडर मदनी के ठिकाने

22 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व खिलाड़ी वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ताजमहल देखा
Agra

ताजमहल देखकर रोमांचित हुए वीवीएस लक्ष्मण, डायना सीट पर खिंचाए फोटो

22 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
नौका विहार पर धूप का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
Gorakhpur

धूप खिलने से बदला गोरखपुर का मौसम, अब ऐसे मिलेगी ठंड से राहत, तस्वीरें...

22 जनवरी 2020

इनसेट में आरोपी।
Gorakhpur

इस चोर को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस तीन साल से कर रही थी तलाश, जानें क्या है वजह...

22 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
बाबा भूतनाथ मंदिर
Himachal Pradesh

यहां एक महीने तक मक्खन से होगा भगवान शिव का श्रृंगार, शिवलिंग पर नहीं चढ़ाया जाएगा जल

22 जनवरी 2020

shaheen bagh
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग...क्या है वहां? बस एक जज्बा है...जोश है और कुछ बदलने की उम्मीद

22 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह की रैली का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

CAA: ऐसा था गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की रैली का नजारा, राहुल-अखिलेश रहे खास निशाने पर, तस्वीरें

22 जनवरी 2020

Photos: Tourists reach Nuddy-McLeodganj to have fun in snow, paragliding banned in Billing
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: बर्फ में मस्ती करने नड्डी-मैक्लोडगंज पहुंचे सैलानी, बिलिंग में पैराग्लाइडिंग पर ब्रेक

22 जनवरी 2020

शहीद राहुल रैंसवाल
Champawat

भाई की शादी की तैयारियां कर रही थी पत्नी, पति के शहीद होने की खबर सुनते ही घर में छाया मातम

22 जनवरी 2020

Rajnath singh rally
Meerut

तस्वीरें: नागरिकता संशोधन कानून जागरूकता रैली की धूम, आज शहर में संभलकर निकलें

22 जनवरी 2020

arvind kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के खिलाफ कौन-कौन, कोई 9 रुपये लेकर, कोई उधार लेकर, कहीं सगे भाई बहन ने भरा पर्चा

22 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी
Kanpur

सीएए का विरोध करने के पीछे की मंशा आईएसआई एजेंटों की देश में इंट्री कराने की है- सीएम योगी

22 जनवरी 2020

isi agent
Lucknow

ISI एजेंट राशिद का पाकिस्तान पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, खूबसूरत लड़कियों की फोटो प्रोफाइल पर...

22 जनवरी 2020

day's minimum temperature recorded 7.5 degrees Celsius, weather prediction for coming days
Lucknow

धूप निकलने से गलन भरी ठंड से मिली राहत, धूप सेंकते नजर आए लोग, आगे के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट

22 जनवरी 2020

हीरा कारोबारी उदय देसााई के यहां सीबीआई का छापा
Kanpur

3635 करोड़ रुपये के बैंक फ्रॉड मामले में हीरा कारोबारी उदय देसाई के चार ठिकानों पर सीबीआई का छापा

22 जनवरी 2020

कुफरी में ताजा बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

शिमला के कुफरी घूमने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें, लागू हुई नई व्यवस्था

22 जनवरी 2020

सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेना मेला
सेना मेला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुनिधि
सुनिधि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्वजीत
विश्वजीत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलश
कलश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चीन के वायरस से अमेरिका में हड़कंप, वुहान शहर से फैला है कोरोना

अमेरिका ने देश मेंकोरोना वायरस के पहले मामले की पुष्टि कर दी है। अमेरिका ने अपने यहां सिएटल में इससे संबंधित पहला मामला सामने आने की घोषणा की है।

22 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

धर्मेंद्र को याद आईं मां, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर कर हुए भावुक

22 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:14

CAA पर तुरंत रोक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र को जवाब देने के लिए 4 हफ्ते का समय

22 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020 1:20

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: शाहीन बाग बना चुनावी मुद्दा, मनोज तिवारी ने राहुल-केजरीवाल से पूछा ये सवाल

22 जनवरी 2020

सारा-संजय दत्त 1:08

मुंबई के अंधेरी में निर्देशक आनंद एल राय से एकसाथ मिले संजय दत्त और सारा अली खान

22 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited