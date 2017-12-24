बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हर तरफ छाई क्रिसमस की खुशियां, ऐसे कर रहे हैं मनाने की तैयारी, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:59 PM IST
क्रिसमस की पूर्व संध्या पर हर तरफ खुशी का माहौल है। गिरिजाघरों को सजाया जा चुका है। लोगों ने क्रिसमस मनाने के लिए खरीदारी की। सड़कों पर सेंटा क्लाज बने लड़के-लड़कियां आते-जाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
