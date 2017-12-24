बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अयोध्या में रामलला को ठंड से बचाने के लिए लगा दिया ब्लोअर, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:17 PM IST
अयोध्या अधिगृहीत परिसर के मेक शिफ्ट स्ट्रक्चर में विराजमान रामलला को ठंड से बचाने के लिए ब्लोअर लगा दिया गया है। इसकी व्यवस्था शनिवार को परिसर के रिसीवर मंडलायुक्त मनोज कुमार मिश्र की ओर से की गई।
