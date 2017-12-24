Download App
अयोध्या में रामलला को ठंड से बचाने के लिए लगा दिया ब्लोअर, तस्वीरें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अयोध्या

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:17 PM IST
blower for ramlala in ayodhya.

अयोध्या अधिगृहीत परिसर के मेक शिफ्ट स्ट्रक्चर में विराजमान रामलला को ठंड से बचाने के लिए ब्लोअर लगा दिया गया है। इसकी व्यवस्था शनिवार को परिसर के रिसीवर मंडलायुक्त मनोज कुमार मिश्र की ओर से की गई।

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

