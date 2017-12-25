बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैंडिल जलाकर प्रभु यीशू को किया याद, देखें- लखनऊ में क्रिसमस पर बनीं भव्य झांकियां, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
people pray on christmas in lucknow.
{"_id":"5a4117f74f1c1b5c248b48f9","slug":"people-pray-on-christmas-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941 \u092f\u0940\u0936\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:05 PM IST
क्रिसमस के मौके पर लोगों ने प्रभु यीशू को यादगार उनके लिए सम्मान व्यक्त किया। इस मौके पर चर्चों में एक से बढ़कर एक झांकियां सजाई गई। लोगों ने मैरी क्रिसमस कह कर एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a4100594f1c1bcf6d8b617f","slug":"shivling-found-in-excavation-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS- \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0927\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 '\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a40c3be4f1c1b0b788b4c8d","slug":"himachal-cm-jairam-thakur-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0928\u090f \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0914\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3fc7d64f1c1b3c3d8bfb45","slug":"pics-of-christmas-celebration-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!