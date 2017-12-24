बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की आपत्ति पर यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम बोले, तीन तलाक पर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
deputy chief minister keshav prasad speaks on triple talaaq issue.
{"_id":"5a3fb9b74f1c1bce6d8b5d3d","slug":"deputy-chief-minister-keshav-prasad-speaks-on-triple-talaaq-issue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u200c\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0949 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:15 PM IST
ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की बैठक में जहां मोदी सरकार द्वारा तीन तलाक पर लाए जा रहे विधेयक को पूरी तरह खारिज कर दिया गया। वहीं, इस पर यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर पीछे नहीं हटेगी।
मीडिया से बातचीत ने कहा कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने तीन तलाक के खिलाफ भाजपा को समर्थन दिया है। हम मुस्लिम महिलाओं पर होने वाले अत्याचारों के विरोध में मजबूती से खड़े हैं और खड़े रहेंगे। केंद्र की मोदी सरकार इससे पीछे हटने वाली नहीं है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3f48194f1c1b4c528bb5e6","slug":"meeting-of-all-india-personal-law-board-on-triple-talaq","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b AIMPLB \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u0948\u0927\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0942\u0932\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e73c3b4f1c1b68625b4707","slug":"muslim-ladies-spoke-about-triple-talaq-issue-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927\u200c\u093f\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!