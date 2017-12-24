Download App
मु‌स्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की आपत्ति पर यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम बोले, तीन तलाक पर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:15 PM IST
deputy chief minister keshav prasad speaks on triple talaaq issue.

ऑल इंडिया मु‌स्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड की बैठक में जहां मोदी सरकार द्वारा तीन तलाक पर लाए जा रहे विधेयक को पूरी तरह खारिज कर दिया गया। वहीं, इस पर यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर पीछे नहीं हटेगी।

मीडिया से बातचीत ने कहा कि मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने तीन तलाक के खिलाफ भाजपा को समर्थन दिया है। हम मुस्लिम महिलाओं पर होने वाले अत्याचारों के विरोध में मजबूती से खड़े हैं और खड़े रहेंगे। केंद्र की मोदी सरकार इससे पीछे हटने वाली नहीं है।

