शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   people are upset on number of guests in wedding party

कोरोना के चलते शादी वाले परिवारों में घराती-बराती परेशान, बोले- मेहमानों को मना करने से होगी बेइज्जती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 02:45 PM IST
कांची त्रिपाठी व पीयूष का परिवार
1 of 9
कांची त्रिपाठी व पीयूष का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ में बढ़ते कोरोना के चलते शादी के कार्डों की संख्या में कैंची चलने के अंदेशे से घरातियों-बरातियों के साथ वेडिंग इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोग असमंजस में हैं। फिलहाल 100 वधू पक्ष और 100 वर पक्ष की ओर से मेहमानों को शामिल करने की अनुमति है। सहालग 25 नवंबर से शुरू होकर 11 दिसंबर तक  चलेगी और परिवार इस वक्त आयोजनों की तैयारियों में दिन-रात एक किए हुए हैं। वेडिंग प्लानर, होटलों, बैंड-बाजा और कैटरिंग वालों का कहना है कि छोटी-बड़ी मिलाकर करीब 35 हजार शादियां 17 दिनों में होंगी। नवंबर की सबसे बड़ी लगन 30 को देव दीपावली के दिन बताई जा रही है। वैवाहिक समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर किस कदर असमंजस में हैं लोग। पेश है एक रिपोर्ट... 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh weding in lucknow marriages in lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आरोपी भाई गोलू व गुड्डू रावत, मृतक मुश्ताक (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

दो भाईयों ने युवक पर कुल्हाड़ी से किए ताबड़तोड़ वार, मौत, ये था पूरा मामला

23 नवंबर 2020

बॉलीवुड में सहायक निर्देशक हैं गोरखपुर के मुजाहिर।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जानिए कौन है गोरखपुर का वो शख्स, जिसने 'मिर्जापुर' के मुन्ना भैया को बनाया 'शुक्राणु' का बेचारा इंदर

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
फाइल फोटो।
Basti

Exclusive: हमेशा के लिए नहीं बनती है कोरोना से लड़ने वाली एंटीबॉडी, विशेषज्ञों ने बताई ये बड़ी बात

23 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Latest News: Four Lane under construction Bridge Collapse on Rishikesh Badrinath Highway
Chamoli

रविवार देर शाम बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर गिरा निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन ब्रिज, अगले दिन कुछ ऐसा दिखा बर्बादी का मंजर, तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2020

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में बिकरू कांड की तरह सिम आईडी फर्जीवाड़ा, पुलिस की आरोपियों पर मेहरबानी

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

प्रबोधिनी एकादशी का है ये खास महत्व, शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य, ये हैं इस साल के लग्न मुहूर्त

23 नवंबर 2020

मेरठ में खुले काॅलेज
Meerut

मेरठ में आठ माह बाद खुले काॅलेज-कैंपस, कोविड ने बदला कक्षाओं का नजारा, तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर श्रद्धालु
Agra

Akshay Navami 2020: मथुरा के परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, कोरोना का खौफ भी नहीं रोक सका कदम

23 नवंबर 2020

एसआईटी की जांच में बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर दोषी
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: एसआईटी की जांच में दोषी करार, बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर की थानेदारी तब भी बरकरार

23 नवंबर 2020

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
दिल्ली से लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन: तेजस ट्रेन
Lucknow

आज से कॉरपोरेट ट्रेन तेजस का संचालन बंद, रोज हो रहा था लाखों का घाटा

23 नवंबर 2020

chandigarh
Chandigarh

अचानक रेगुलेटर खुला...ऐसे सिलिंडर ने भी धोखा दिया, पांच की जान पर बनी, आप भी रहें सावधान

23 नवंबर 2020

भारत पाकिस्तान सीमा: इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

सांबा सेक्टर में मिली सुरंग, डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह बोले- नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकियों ने यहीं से की थी घुसपैठ

23 नवंबर 2020

अनुपम खेर और लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के सौ वर्ष पूरे होने पर अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कही ये बातें, बोले पढ़ा तो नहीं पर...

23 नवंबर 2020

आगरा कॉलेज आज फिर से खुल गया: कॉलेज में पहुंचे विद्यार्थी
Agra

Agra: आठ महीने बाद खुले कॉलेज, पहले दिन न थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, न सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था

23 नवंबर 2020

बच्चों के यौन शोषण का आरोपी जेई
Kanpur

यूपी: साइबर व कंप्यूटर सेंटरों पर सीबीआई की नजर, जेई के मोबाइल से मिले संदिग्ध नंबरों को किया जा रहा ट्रेस

23 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की चादर, मैदानी इलाकों में छाए रहे बादल, श्रीनगर में पारा लुढ़ककर तीन डिग्री पहुंचा

23 नवंबर 2020

अवर अभियंता रामभवन
Kanpur

सीबीआई के निशाने पर जेई से अश्लील वीडियो खरीदने वाले, रामभवन का विदेशों से कनेक्शन खंगालने में जुटी टीम

23 नवंबर 2020

आत्महत्या करने वाले युवक पंकज का फाइल फोटो
Agra

प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की मौत का मामलाः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस को हत्या का संदेह

23 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे
Agra

ताजमहल टिकटों की कालाबाजरीः रात में ही बुक हुए पांच हजार टिकट, मायूस हुए सैलानी

23 नवंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अपराधिक इतिहास छिपा पासपोर्ट बनवाने पर जय बाजपेई पर केस, एसआईटी की सिफारिश पर की गई कार्रवाई

22 नवंबर 2020

बांदा में तिहरा हत्याकांड
Banda

बांदा: तिहरे हत्याकांड से मोहल्ले में सन्नाटा, फोर्स तैनात, खानदान के लोग हस्तक्षेप करते तो शायद न होता संहार

22 नवंबर 2020

कांची त्रिपाठी व पीयूष का परिवार
कांची त्रिपाठी व पीयूष का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांची त्रिपाठी का परिवार
कांची त्रिपाठी का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Unsplash
पीयूष का परिवार
पीयूष का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X