शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   mercury reaches above 42 degree in lucknow

42 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचा पारा तो गर्म थपेड़ों से लोग हुए बेहाल, यहां जानें आगे कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 12:04 PM IST
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
1 of 6
गर्मी ने तेवर दिखाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। पारे में निरंतर बढ़ोतरी जारी है। मंगलवार की सुबह भी चिलचिलाती धूप के साथ हुई। घर से ऑफिस के लिए निकले लोग पसीने से तरबतर नजर आए। वहीं, इस तपन से अभी किसी भी प्रकार की राहत मिलने की संभावना नहीं है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lucknow temperature weather forecast

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश के नए लैपटॉप की स्क्रीन से मुलायम की तस्वीर गायब, अब ऐसा होगा नया लुक, तस्वीरें

22 मई 2018

स्टंटबाज
Lucknow

हर रोज आम लोगों के लिए आफत बन रहे हैं ये करतब, डराकर गायब हो जाते हैं ये स्टंटबाज, तस्वीरें

22 मई 2018

jamia website hacked
Delhi NCR

'सोनम गुप्ता बेवफा' के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर छाई है 'पूजा', जामिया की वेबसाइट हैक कर प्रेमी ने लिखा

22 मई 2018

नग्न अवस्था में थाने ले गई पुलिस
Delhi NCR

पुलिस को देख भाग रहे वांटेड का छत से कूदते वक्त खुला तौलिया, नग्न अवस्था में ही सड़क पर घुमाया

22 मई 2018

death in burari swimming pool
Delhi NCR

रात को स्वीमिंग पूल में नहाने पहुंचे दो दोस्त, हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते ही देखते हो गई मौत

22 मई 2018

deepak nainwal
Dehradun

शहीद दीपक नैनवाल का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचा तो परिवार में मच गया कोहराम, तस्वीरों में देखें...

22 मई 2018

More in City & states

mayawati home
Lucknow

कैसे छूटे सरकारी बंगले का मोह... जब सत्ता में रहते इसमें लगाए करोड़ों

22 मई 2018

sonu maharaj
Dehradun

ये अचूक टोटके आजमाएंगे तो दूर हो जाएंगी लाइफ की 90% परेशानियां 

22 मई 2018

magenta line metro
Delhi NCR

29 मई से 50 मिनट में पहुंचेंगे बॉटेनिकल से गुरुग्राम, शुरू होगी कालकाजी-जनकपुरी वेस्ट मेट्रो लाइन

22 मई 2018

योजना भवन में एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया गया
Lucknow

जल्दी ही शुरू होगा ये कैंसर संस्थान, इलाज में इस तरह मदद करेगा ‘नव्या’ पोर्टल

22 मई 2018

car wash
Dehradun

सावधान! गाड़ी को धोते वक्त किया ये काम तो अब लगेगा जुर्माना, मुसीबत से बचना है तो जरूर पढ़ें...

22 मई 2018

वाहन चोर गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

अनपढ़ चोर गाड़ियां चुराकर बन गया करोड़पति, सिर्फ दो मिनट में चोरी कर लेता है कार

22 मई 2018

mayawati home
Lucknow

सबसे बड़े बंगले में रहेंगी मायावती तो गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का आशियाना होगा सबसे छोटा

21 मई 2018

fire
Varanasi

PHOTOS : बनारस में सेवई कारखाने में लगी भीषण आग, सिलेंडर के धमाकों से दहला इलाका

22 मई 2018

AAR Z
Dehradun

इस 22 साल के लड़के ने अपने रैप सांग से उठाया ऐसा मुद्दा जिसे सुनकर खड़े हो जाएंगे आपके रोंगटे

22 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

आया थ्री-डी केक का जमाना, डिजाइन देखकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

22 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

जहरीली शराब: यहां आबकारी की मक्कारी और 'जहर से यारी' ने ली कई जानें 

22 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

काल बना हीट स्ट्रोक: यहां अब तक 4 की मौत, डॉक्टरों ने बचाव के बताए उपाय

22 मई 2018

UP government will give pension to 50 lahk people
Lucknow

50 लाख लोगों को प्रतिमाह पेंशन देगी योगी सरकार, यहां देखें किसे मिलेगा कितना लाभ

21 मई 2018

mayawati home
Lucknow

मायावती की तिकड़मी चाल, सरकारी आवास बचाने के लिए उस पर लगवा दिया 'कांशीराम गेस्ट हाउस' का बोर्ड

21 मई 2018

Himachal Pradesh: Woman poisons Two children commits suicide
Shimla

दिल दहला देने वाली तस्वीरें- दो बच्चों को जहर देकर फंदे पर झूल गई मां

22 मई 2018

Delhi Police file another charge sheet in Sunanda Pushkar death case IN city court
Delhi NCR

एक्सक्लूसिव: सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में एक और खुलासा, पाक पत्रकार मेहर से नाम बदलकर चैटिंग करते थे थरूर

22 मई 2018

चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग
चिलचिलाती धूप में परेशान लोग

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.