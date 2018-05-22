बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
42 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंचा पारा तो गर्म थपेड़ों से लोग हुए बेहाल, यहां जानें आगे कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 22 May 2018 12:04 PM IST
गर्मी ने तेवर दिखाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। पारे में निरंतर बढ़ोतरी जारी है। मंगलवार की सुबह भी चिलचिलाती धूप के साथ हुई। घर से ऑफिस के लिए निकले लोग पसीने से तरबतर नजर आए। वहीं, इस तपन से अभी किसी भी प्रकार की राहत मिलने की संभावना नहीं है।
