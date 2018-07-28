बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खगोलीय नजारा देखने में अड़चन बने बादल, आसमान में टकटकी लगाए देखते रहे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 12:19 PM IST
शुक्रवार को सदी के सबसे लंबे पूर्ण चंद्रग्रहण और मंगल अपोजिशन की दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना के दिखने में बादल अड़चन बने।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b5c0ae54f1c1b48748b7757","slug":"many-people-could-not-see-lunar-eclipse-due-to-cloud","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092f \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u091a\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0915\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.