खगोलीय नजारा देखने में अड़चन बने बादल, आसमान में टकटकी लगाए देखते रहे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 12:19 PM IST
खगोलीय नजारा देखने में जुटे लोग
शुक्रवार को सदी के सबसे लंबे पूर्ण चंद्रग्रहण और मंगल अपोजिशन की दुर्लभ खगोलीय घटना के दिखने में बादल अड़चन बने।
खगोलीय नजारा देखने में जुटे लोग
खगोलीय नजारा
खगोलीय नजारा देखने में जुटे लोग
खगोलीय नजारा
खगोलीय नजारा
खगोलीय नजारा
खगोलीय नजारा देखने में जुटे लोग

