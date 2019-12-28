शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
लखनऊ पहुंचीं प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, घेरा तोड़ पास पहुंचा युवक, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 03:57 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में
1 of 8
प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में - फोटो : एएनआई
कांग्रेस के स्थापना दिवस पर शनिवार को पार्टी के एक कार्यक्रम में लखनऊ पहुंची प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की सुरक्षा में चूक हो गई।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में
प्रियंका गांधी लखनऊ में - फोटो : एएनआई
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक।
सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ प्रियंका के पास पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
