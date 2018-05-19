बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेट एयरवेज ने शुरू की इन शहरों के लिए टिकट बुकिंग, ये हैं रेट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 01:00 PM IST
जेट एयरवेज ने 14 जून से इलाहाबाद-लखनऊ-पटना सेक्टर में उड़ान सेवा के लिए टिकट की बुकिंग शुक्रवार से शुरू कर दी।
