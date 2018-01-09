बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a546cb74f1c1bee6a8b871c","slug":"home-minister-rajnath-singh-honored-gudumba-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया लखनऊ का यह थाना, पुलिसकर्मी थिरके, जानें क्या रही वजह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 01:04 PM IST
लखनऊ के गुडंबा थाने को सोमवार सुबह दुल्हन की सजाया गया था। मालूम हो कि गुडंबा थाने को देश के टॉप थ्री थानों में जगह मिली थी।
