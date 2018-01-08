Download App
अवैध कब्जा हटाने गई एलडीए टीम, कब्जेदारों ने लगा दी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 05:06 PM IST
आग बुझाती टीम।
राजधानी के गोमती नगर इलाके में एलडीए के दो प्लॉट पर अवैध कब्जा जमाए कुछ लोगों को सोमवार को हटाने गई टीम को काफी मशक्‍क्त का सामना करना पड़ा। अवैध कब्जेदरों ने एलडीए की कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए दो प्लॉट में रखे फर्नीचर के सामना में आग लगा दी।

देखते ही देखते आग ने विकराल रूप धार लिया। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए एलडीए को फॉयर बिग्रेड की आठ गाड़ियों को लगाना पड़ा। एक कब्‍जेदार ने टीम पर दबाव बनाने के लिए आग में कूदने की कोशिश की, जिसे पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। 

बताया जा रहा है कि एडीए के इन दोनों प्लॉट्स का आवंटन किसी और पार्टी के नाम पर था, लेकिन इस पर काफी समय से कुछ लोग कब्जा जमाए हुए थे।

आवंटी ने कोर्ट जाकर एलडीए से कब्जा दिलाने की गुहार लगाई थी। कोर्ट ने आवंटी के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाते हुए एलडीए को जमीन खाली कराकर आवंटी को देने का आदेश दिया था।
