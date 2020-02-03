शहर चुनें

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: पत्नी बोलीं- मोदी जी...हिंदुओं को कैसे बचाओगे, कैसे रहेंगी उनकी विधवाएं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 09:47 AM IST
ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह सबकुछ सामान्य था। रणजीत बच्चन मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले थे। कुछ लोग ओसीआर बिल्डिंग के बाहर खड़े थे। पत्नी कालिंदी घर पर ही थीं। वह बच्चन की वापसी का इंतजार कर रही थीं। इसी बीच उन्हें पति को गोली लगने की खबर मिली। वह गश गाकर गिर गईं। कुछ देर बाद जब होश में आईं तो उन्होंने अपने भाई को सूचना दी। भाई के पहुंचते ही वह बदहवास हो गईं। उनके आंसू थम ही नहीं रहे थे।
ranjeet bachchan murder case hindu mahasabha murder in lucknow kamlesh tiwari citizenship amendment act
रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Lucknow

अमिताभ बच्चन के न केवल फैन रहे रणजीत ने हेयरस्टाइल तक चुनी, बदल लिया था अपना नाम

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

भगवा क्यों पहनते थे रणजीत बच्चन? बोले थे-सीएए का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

CCTV फुटेज व रणजीत बच्चन का फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

क्या CCTV में फुटेज में दिखा शख्स ही रणजीत का कातिल? पुलिस ने गोरखपुर से उठाया एक करीबी

3 फरवरी 2020

Chandigarh

कहीं आप भी गलत 'इमोजी' का इस्तेमाल तो नहीं कर रहे हैं, 7 क्लिक करके दूर करें कन्फ्यूजन

3 फरवरी 2020

अतुल्य भारत
Chandigarh

फेस्टिवल वाली है फरवरी...घूमने के शौकीन छुट्टी प्लान करें, इन 5 सांस्कृतिक मेलों का लुत्फ उठाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

खाने के शौकीन लोग
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ आएं, तो सेक्टर आठ का चक्कर जरूर लगाएं...बिरयानी अंडे की शानदार डिश मिलती यहां

3 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में फिर से हिंसा फैलाने की थी साजिश
Kanpur

पीएफआई के कानपुर में 50 से अधिक सदस्य, पांच हुए थे गिरफ्तार, पुलिस व खुफिया कर रही जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

प्रेम प्रसंग में डॉक्टर ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया
Kanpur

डॉक्टर के थे दूसरी महिला से संबंध, प्रेम प्रसंग से पति-पत्नी में पड़ी थी दरार, अब सामने आया ये सच

3 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हिंसा फैलाने वाले पीएफआई के सदस्य
Kanpur

सीएए पर हिंसा: प्रदर्शनकारियों से विद्रोह करवाने की साजिश, पूछताछ में पीएफआई सदस्यों ने किया खुलासा

3 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रूखाबाद: रूबी को पीट पीटकर मारने में 300 लोगों पर मुकदमा, शामिल थी 20 गांवों की भीड़

3 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

नगरोटा हमला: तीन हफ्ते से घुसपैठ की फिराक में थे आतंकी, सीमा से सटी इस नदी के रास्ते आए जम्मू

3 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

मजहबी खानों में बांटने की कोशिश में लगी है सरकार : प्रो.जावेद

3 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

हिमाचल प्रदेश विवि के कुलपति बोले, पूंजीवाद और समाजवाद में नहीं है आधारभूत अंतर

3 फरवरी 2020

छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
Kanpur

नक्सलियों की तरह तैयार किया था तबाही का सामान, घर से बरामद बारूद बयां कर रही खौफनाक कहानी

3 फरवरी 2020

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
Kanpur

अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष और रूबी की मौत से पुलिस पर लगे आरोप भी दफन, क्यों लगाया था प्रताड़ना का आरोप

3 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबादः बच्चों को बंधक बना चर्चा में आए सुभाष और रूबी का दो बार हुआ पोस्टमॉर्टम, सामने आया ये सच

3 फरवरी 2020

प्रेमी जोड़े का शव मिलने के बाद लगी भीड़
Kanpur

जीजा-साली में पनपा प्रेम संबंध, शादी करने में हुए नाकाम तो एक साथ खाया जहर, पहाड़ पर मिली लाशें

3 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सीएए के समर्थन में संघ ने वितरित कर दिए एक लाख से ज्यादा पत्रक

3 फरवरी 2020

Flight
Prayagraj

हर शनिवार को बदले हुए समय से चलेगी पुणे, बंगलूरू फ्लाइट

3 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष से चाकू की नोक पर रेस्टोरेंट में दुष्कर्म

3 फरवरी 2020

ranjeet bachchan murder case
ranjeet bachchan murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणजीत की पत्नी
रणजीत की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी
रणजीत बच्चन की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणजीत बच्चन के परिजन।
रणजीत बच्चन के परिजन। - फोटो : amar ujala
घटनास्थल
घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया के गेट नंबर पांच पर हुई फायरिंग, स्कूटी सवार हुए फरार

जामिया के गेट नंबर पांच के बाहर रविवार देर रात फायरिंग हुई। हालांकि गोली किसी को नहीं लगी। स्कूटी पर सवार होकर दो संदिग्ध फरार हो गए।

3 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:02

3 फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

2 फरवरी 2020

विद्या बालन 4:22

अवार्ड मिले या न मिले, लेकिन नॉमिनेट होना बड़ी बात है : विद्या बालन

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:08

कोरोनावायरस: चीन से भारत लाए गए छात्रों ने डांस कर जताई खुशी

2 फरवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 1:42

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: कांग्रेस ने जारी किया अपना घोषणा पत्र

2 फरवरी 2020

