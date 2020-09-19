शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   High profile sex racket accused used to book girls for 10 to 15 days

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट: युवतियों की 10 से 15 दिन के लिए बुकिंग करता था आरोपी, कई चौंकाने वाले राज खुले

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 09:10 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ हुआ है। लखनऊ के इंदिरानगर थाना इलाके के शिवाजीपुरम स्थित शिवानी विहार में पुलिस ने एक मकान पर छापा मारा, यहां से सात युवतियां और पांच पुरुष को गिरफ्तार कर लग्जरी वाहन, मोबाइल, आपत्तिजनक सामान और नकदी बरामद की है। 
 
sex racket high profile sex racket brothel racket

