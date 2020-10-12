शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: मुंबई या दिल्ली में हो मामले की सुनवाई, गुप्त रखी जाए सीबीआई जांच की रिपोर्ट, परिवार ने कोर्ट में रखीं ये मांग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 10:54 PM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का रात में अंतिम संस्कार कराने पर हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ पीठ ने कड़ी नाराजगी जताते हुए अफसरों से इसका जवाब मांगा है। हाईकोर्ट ने डीएम समेत अन्य अफसरों को इस मुद्दे पर आड़े हाथ लिया। डीएम प्रवीण कुमार लक्षकार ने अदालत को बताया कि जिले में कानून-व्यवस्था को नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए रात में अंतिम संस्कार कराने का निर्णय किया गया। 
 
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोर्ट जाते अफसर
कोर्ट जाते अफसर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
