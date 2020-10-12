हाथरस कांड: मुंबई या दिल्ली में हो मामले की सुनवाई, गुप्त रखी जाए सीबीआई जांच की रिपोर्ट, परिवार ने कोर्ट में रखीं ये मांग

{"_id":"5f8491388ebc3e9bf733be56","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-hearing-of-case-in-mumbai-or-delhi-report-of-cbi-investigation-should-be-kept-secret-family-made-this-demand-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8491388ebc3e9bf733be56","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-hearing-of-case-in-mumbai-or-delhi-report-of-cbi-investigation-should-be-kept-secret-family-made-this-demand-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8491388ebc3e9bf733be56","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-hearing-of-case-in-mumbai-or-delhi-report-of-cbi-investigation-should-be-kept-secret-family-made-this-demand-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8491388ebc3e9bf733be56","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-hearing-of-case-in-mumbai-or-delhi-report-of-cbi-investigation-should-be-kept-secret-family-made-this-demand-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8491388ebc3e9bf733be56","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-hearing-of-case-in-mumbai-or-delhi-report-of-cbi-investigation-should-be-kept-secret-family-made-this-demand-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट जाते अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला