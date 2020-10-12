हाथरस कांड: जब जज ने पूछा-रात में क्यों किया बिटिया का अंतिम संस्कार, डीएम ने दिया ये तर्क, दो घंटे तक हुई सुनवाई

{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट के बाहर तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट में जाते हुए पीड़िता के परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोर्ट जाते अफसर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f848dbe8ebc3e9ba32657ec","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-court-heard-the-state-government-along-with-the-victim-family-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u091c\u092c \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला