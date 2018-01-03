बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राज्यसभा सदस्य उपचुनाव: केंद्रीय मंत्री व भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने भरा नामांकन
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:15 PM IST
राज्यसभा सदस्य उपचुनाव के लिए भाजपा प्रत्याशी एवं केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बुधवार सुबह नामांकन दाखिल किया। हरदीप पुरी बोले कि मुझे योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नोएडा दौरे पर ये जानकारी दी थी कि कि मैं राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार बनाया जा रहा हूं।
