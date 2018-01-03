बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अचानक रुक गया ट्रैफिक जब हजरतगंज की सड़क पर पैदल निकले सीएम योगी, देखिए पूरा माजरा
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 12:42 PM IST
बुधवार को हजरतगंज में उस समय जाम लग गया जब लोगों ने सीएम योगी को सड़क पर पैदल चलते देखा। वीआईपी मूवमेंट से हटकर सामान्य अंदाज में उन्हें देख लोग हैरान रह गए।
