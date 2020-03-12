आरामतलब जिंदगी बढ़ा रही किडनी की समस्या, विशेषज्ञों ने बताए महंगे इलाज से बचने के तरीके

{"_id":"5e6a10c28ebc3ea4d56fb0cf","slug":"experts-opinion-on-prevention-and-treatment-of-kidney-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ नम्रता राव, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट लोहिया संस्थान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6a10c28ebc3ea4d56fb0cf","slug":"experts-opinion-on-prevention-and-treatment-of-kidney-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ अमित गुप्ता, विभागाध्यक्ष नेफ्रोलॉजी पीजीआई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6a10c28ebc3ea4d56fb0cf","slug":"experts-opinion-on-prevention-and-treatment-of-kidney-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ नारायण प्रसाद, प्रोफेसर नेफ्रोलॉजी विभाग पीजीआई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e6a10c28ebc3ea4d56fb0cf","slug":"experts-opinion-on-prevention-and-treatment-of-kidney-diseases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ अरुण, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट अपोलो मेडिक्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला