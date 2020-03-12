शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   experts opinion on prevention and treatment of kidney diseases

आरामतलब जिंदगी बढ़ा रही किडनी की समस्या, विशेषज्ञों ने बताए महंगे इलाज से बचने के तरीके

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 04:10 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पेस्टीसाइड का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल...।  मिलावटी खानपान...। बढ़ता तनाव और मधुमेह...। नतीजा-किडनी संबंधी बीमारियां बढ़ रही हैं। आरामतलब जिंदगी समस्या को और बढ़ा रही है। इसी तरह करीब 80 फीसदी लोगों को समय से बीमारी की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती है। इस वजह से उनकी समस्या बढ़ जाती है। आज वर्ल्ड किडनी डे है। इस बार डब्ल्यूएचओ ने इस दिवस   दिवस की थीम ‘प्रिवेंशन टू डिटेंशन’ रखा है। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक खानपान में चीनी और नमक की मात्रा नियंत्रित करके किडनी को बीमार होने से काफी हद तक रोका जा सकता है। किडनी रोग से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने की जरूरत है। विशेषज्ञों से जानिए गुर्दे संबंधी रोगों से बचाव और उपचार के बारे में...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
doctors in lucknow patients in lucknow kidney patients world kidney diwas

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

बचपन से लेकर जवानी तक कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, 25 तस्वीरें यकीनन पहले नहीं देखी होगी

12 मार्च 2020

Holi celebration of Mulayam Singh Yadav family.
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू व बेटे ने जमकर मनाई होली, परिवार संग खूब की मस्ती, तस्वीरें

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
Kanpur

मुलायम ने शिवपाल के आते ही छोड़ा मंच, लगे चाचा-भतीजे के नारे, अखिलेश बोले फिर नहीं मनाने आऊंगा होली

12 मार्च 2020

tamancha
Meerut

शराब की महफिल में तमंचे-पिस्टल पर डिस्को, कई राउंड हर्ष फायरिंग से रही दहशत, वीडियो वायरल

12 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
लोगों की फरियाद सुनते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार में बेटी का दर्द सुनकर भड़के सीएम योगी, जानिए किसे कराया गिरफ्तार

12 मार्च 2020

क्रिकेटर पूनम यादव, दीप्ति शर्मा
Agra

...तो इसलिए फाइनल में हारी 'टीम इंडिया', महिला विश्वकप की हार पर बोलीं पूनम और दीप्ति शर्मा

12 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आकाश और वंदना के फाइल फोटो
Agra

तमिलनाडु में तिहरा हत्याकांडः पार्टी के बहाने घर आकर की गई थी पति-पत्नी और भाई की हत्या

12 मार्च 2020

शहीद संतोष का परिवार
Agra

आईईडी ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए संतोष के परिवार की वेदना, पगार-पेंशन बंद, स्मारक बनाना भी भूली सरकार

12 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान क्या आपको होते हैं पैड से रैशेज?
विज्ञापन
गढ़मुक्तेश्वर
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: विकास यात्रा में गौण रहा गढ़मुक्तेश्वर, भगवान शिव ने इसे बताया था काशी से भी पवित्र

12 मार्च 2020

सीएए के विरोध में पत्थरबाजी करते उपद्रवी। file
Gorakhpur

CAA के खिलाफ गोरखपुर में जमकर की थी पत्थरबाजी, अब संपत्ति से होगी वसूली

12 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
घटना के बाद एसपी डीएम पहुंचे गांव
Kanpur

उन्नाव: दुष्कर्म के बाद मासूम काे मरा समझ छोड़ गए थे हैवान, ग्रामीण बोले हैदराबाद जैसा हो इंसाफ

12 मार्च 2020

dehradun raj bhawan flowers beautiful pictures
Dehradun

कोरोना की दहशतः देहरादून राजभवन में वसंतोत्सव रुका है, वसंत नहीं, तस्वीरों में देखें फूलों की बहार

12 मार्च 2020

भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर जुटे चीनी नागरिक।
Gorakhpur

भारत में बढ़ रहा कोरोनावायरस का असर, टल सकता है यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन

12 मार्च 2020

Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snowfall in Lahaul Koksar Kullu
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में बदला मौसम का मिजाज, लाहौल-कुल्लू में ताजा बर्फबारी

12 मार्च 2020

शोकाकुल मृतक का परिवार
Agra

एटा में दर्दनाक हादसा, कार-ऑटो भिड़ंत में दंपती सहित तीन की मौत, एक घायल

12 मार्च 2020

हत्यारोपी का घर में जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस
Agra

यूपीः पत्नी की पीट-पीटकर नृशंस हत्या के बाद बेटी को लेकर पति फरार, फैली सनसनी

12 मार्च 2020

Mother and daughter murder case
Delhi NCR

मां-बेटी हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, क्या-क्या हुआ था उस रात दोनों आरोपियों ने बताई एक-एक बात

12 मार्च 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

इंडो-नेपाल सीमा: स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में कोरोना का डर, ड्यूटी छोड़कर गायब

12 मार्च 2020

एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
Etawah

होली के रंगों में रंगा मुलायम कुनबा, कार्यकर्ताओं की इस हरकत पर अखिलेश को आया गुस्सा

12 मार्च 2020

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Banda

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के आसार, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

12 मार्च 2020

एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
Etawah

तस्वीरें: एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार, अखिलेश यादव ने चाचा शिवपाल से लिया आशीर्वाद

12 मार्च 2020

मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोनावायरसः ताजमहल के शहर में इन चार देशों के पर्यटकों पर रहेगी विशेष नजर

12 मार्च 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
डॉ नम्रता राव, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट लोहिया संस्थान
डॉ नम्रता राव, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट लोहिया संस्थान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ अमित गुप्ता, विभागाध्यक्ष नेफ्रोलॉजी पीजीआई
डॉ अमित गुप्ता, विभागाध्यक्ष नेफ्रोलॉजी पीजीआई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ नारायण प्रसाद, प्रोफेसर नेफ्रोलॉजी विभाग पीजीआई
डॉ नारायण प्रसाद, प्रोफेसर नेफ्रोलॉजी विभाग पीजीआई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ अरुण, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट अपोलो मेडिक्स
डॉ अरुण, नेफ्रोलॉजिस्ट अपोलो मेडिक्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited