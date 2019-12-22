नागरिकता कानून: बच्चों के दिमाग में कौन भर रहा है नफरत का जहर, ये तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

{"_id":"5dfef0028ebc3e88173725f3","slug":"citizenship-law-violence-who-is-filling-minds-of-children-with-poison-of-hate-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928: \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u092d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u092b\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथ जोड़कर उपद्रवियों से अपील करते काजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर में हिंसक प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला