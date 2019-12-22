शहर चुनें

Citizenship law violence who is filling minds of children with poison of hate, see photos

नागरिकता कानून: बच्चों के दिमाग में कौन भर रहा है नफरत का जहर, ये तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, रामपुर, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 10:02 AM IST
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
1 of 19
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ शनिवार को भी उत्तर प्रदेश, दिल्ली और बिहार समेत देशभर में हिंसा और प्रदर्शन हुए। भीड़ का हिस्सा बनकर शनिवार को रामपुर में उपद्रव और हिंसा करते बच्चों के चेहरे सामने आए। कोई 14-15 साल का है तो कोई 16-17 साल का। बच्चे देश का भविष्य होते हैं और यह भविष्य उज्जवल बनता है, इन बच्चों के बेहतर शिक्षा और संस्कार ग्रहण करने से लेकिन ये सड़क पर उतरकर उपद्रवियों के साथ आगजनी, तोड़फोड़ और पथराव जैसी समाजविरोधी हरकतों में शामिल हो रहे हैं। इन बच्चों को मालूम होगा कि नागरिक संशोधन कानून क्या है, विरोध की समूची राजनीति क्या और क्यों है...निश्चित ही नहीं। 
citizenship law violence violence in rampur citizenship amendment act violence in up violence in lucknow
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथ जोड़कर उपद्रवियों से अपील करते काजी
हाथ जोड़कर उपद्रवियों से अपील करते काजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर
रामपुर बवाल में शामिल बच्चे और किशोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citizenship law violence
Citizenship law violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रामपुर में हिंसक प्रदर्शन
रामपुर में हिंसक प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
