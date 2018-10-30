बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bd80610bdec2269685b05b8","slug":"buses-started-between-lucknow-to-kota","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a-\u0915\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0925 \u092c\u0938 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लखनऊ-कोटा के बीच एक जोड़ी जनरथ बस शुरू, यहां देखें किराया व टाइमिंग
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 30 Oct 2018 12:49 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य सड़क परिवहन निगम ने कोटा शहर के लिए लखनऊ से एक जोड़ी एसी बस जनरथ रविवार से शुरू की है। इससे दिवाली पर लोगों का आवागमन सुगम होगा।
