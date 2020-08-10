तस्वीरें: शार्प शूटर राकेश पांडेय एनकाउंटर मामले में नया मोड़, गाड़ी पेड़ से टकराई, लेकिन डेंट तक नहीं आया

{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rakesh pandey encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पेड़ से टकराई कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30b9b38ebc3e3ccf2ffaae","slug":"bjp-mla-krishnanand-rai-murder-case-new-twist-in-sharp-shooter-rakesh-pandey-encounter-case-car-collided-with-the-tree-but-did-not-come-to-the-dent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u092f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
rakesh pandey encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला