Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Lucknow › barabanki family murder and suicide case Another new big revealing Large amount immersed in business

बाराबंकी परिवार हत्या और आत्महत्या केस में एक और नया खुलासा, धंधे में डूबी बड़ी रकम, इसलिए...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बाराबंकी, Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 11:21 AM IST
barabanki family murder and suicide case
1 of 5
barabanki family murder and suicide case - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी जिले के सफेदाबाद में शुक्रवार को दंपती और बच्चों की मौत के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। मृतक विवेक शुक्ला की आर्थिक तंगी के लिए परिजनों ने कुछ लोगों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। भाई मोहित शुक्ला ने बताया कि विवेक ने काफी धनराशि बाराबंकी के रहने वाले रामकुमार जायसवाल को हैदरगढ़ रोड स्थित एक कोल्ड स्टोरेज की खरीद के लिए दी थी। 
 
barabanki family murder committed suicidé up police barabanki murder

