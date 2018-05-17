बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afd0b524f1c1bd1408b5e65","slug":"b-tech-degreeholders-can-now-give-the-interview-of-vdo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, अब इस पद के लिए दे सकेंगे इंटरव्यू
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 10:25 AM IST
बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। वे अब ग्राम विकास अधिकारी (वीडीओ) पद के लिए अब भी इंटरव्यू दे सकेंगे।
