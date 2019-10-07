शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   anarchists pelted stones at tejas express, glass cracked

अराजक तत्वों की करतूत, तेजस एक्सप्रेस पर किया पथराव, बाल-बाल बचे यात्री

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 01:54 PM IST
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा
1 of 5
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेजस एक्सप्रेस अपने नियमित संचालन के पहले दिन ही पथराव का शिकार हो गई। ट्रैक किनारे बैठे लोगों की कारस्तानी से ट्रेन के शीशे चटक गए। हालाकि यात्रियाें को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार को ट्रेन के चटके शीशे बदलवा दिए जाएंगे। लखनऊ जंक्शन से नई दिल्ली के बीच चलने वाली देश की पहली कॉर्पोरेट ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस का उद्घाटन शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
tejas express lucknow news in hindi uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन ने सुरक्षा और सुविधाओं से जीता दिल, यात्री बोले- तेजस सुपरहिट, तस्वीरें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन बैंड-बाजे के साथ हुई रवाना, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में यात्रियों को मिलेंगी बेहतरीन सुविधाएं, गेम, गाने से लेकर फिल्म देखने तक का इंतजाम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

त्योहारों पर घर जाने को अब तक नहीं कराया रिजर्वेशन तो आपके लिए है अच्छी खबर, ऐसे मिलेगी कन्फर्म सीट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
In this village of Uttarakhand women up to the head, village guard and ration dealer
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के इस गांव में प्रधान, ग्राम प्रहरी और राशन डीलर तक सब महिलाएं

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतक अंकित का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: आखिर जिंदगी की जंग हार गया रामलीला में झुलसा अंकित, मौत की दहलीज तक ले गया अभिनय का शौक

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मरीजों को लेकर अस्पताल से भागे तीमारदार, जूनियर डॉक्टरों पर अभद्रता का आरोप
Lucknow

लखनऊः लोहिया में डॉक्टरों और कर्मचारियों की भिड़ंत, चले लात घूंसे, मरीजों को लेकर भागने लगे तीमारदार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

मेरठ पुलिस
Meerut

बाल विवाह, फिर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और अपहरण के बाद किशोरी की गला रेतकर बेरहमी से हत्या, चार गिरफ्तार

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
child birth
Meerut

नवरात्र में बेटियों की किलकारी से गूंजा घर-आंगन तो दादी-नानी बोलीं- खुद पधारी हैं देवी मां

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
Chandigarh

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण न गिरेगा न गलेगा, आंखों की खासियतें ऐसी, देखकर कहेंगे- गजब कर दिया

7 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विजय दशमी, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 8 अक्टूबर 2019
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

'निरोगी काया सुखी जीवन' चाहिए तो आयुर्वेद के ये नियम अपना लीजिए, बीमार नहीं पड़ेंगे कभी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ghaziabad brothel racket run in spa centre at niti khand 20 arrest this is how whole network run
Delhi NCR

नाम 'जन्नत' काम 'गंदा': प्रभावशाली लोगों के शह पर चल रहा देह व्यापार, दो से पांच हजार था रेट

7 अक्टूबर 2019

tajmahal
Agra

यूपीः खुशनमुमा मौसम ने बढ़ाई संगमरमरी हुस्न की 'नजाकत', उमड़ा सैलानियों का सैलाब

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अनाथालय को सील करने के दौरान अधिकारी
Agra

युवती से दुष्कर्मः अनाथालय को सील करने के दौरान पड़ताल में सामने आईं यह बातें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण के स्वरूप की पूजा करते सारस्वत समाज के लोग
Agra

विजयदशमी पर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी में होती है रावण की पूजा, वर्षों पुरानी है यह परंपरा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

जहर खाकर थाने पहुंचा व्यक्ति
Agra

मथुरा: थाने की चौखट पर दम तोड़ रही 'फरियाद', डेढ़ महीने में तीन पीड़ितों ने दी जान

7 अक्टूबर 2019

गंगोत्री धाम/यमुनोत्री धाम
Dehradun

आपदा के साये से उभर रही चारधाम यात्रा, गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री धाम में तीर्थयात्रियों ने तोड़े पिछले सारे रिकॉर्ड

7 अक्टूबर 2019

गुलदार के हमले में भाई को बचाने वाली राखी
Dehradun

चार साल के भाई पर गुलदार ने किया हमला तो मौत के मुंह से खींच लाई बहन

7 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्यकर्ता कूड़े के साथ फोटो खिंचा रहे थे तो सांसद पचौरी ने पार्षद को हड़काया
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी के स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट में गली-गली गंदगी देख भड़क उठे सांसद पचौरी, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में टूटा सपना चौधरी का ये ख्वाब, अब दिल्ली में उम्मीद, टिक टॉक गर्ल ने मारी बाजी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

navratri in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः पंडालों में संधि पूजा, मारा गया महिषासुर, देखें सभी तस्वीरें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

अनाथालय में दुष्कर्म: प्रबंधन ने नहीं सुनी, भाई ने भी पीटा, आहत होकर पीड़िता ने उठाया था यह कदम

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेजस एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
तेजस एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा
पथराव से चटका तेजस एक्सप्रेस का शीशा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बदल गए आपके RC और DL, QR कोड और चिप में होंगे आपके सारे रिकॉर्ड

नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के बाद अब आपकी आरसी और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस में भी बदलाव हो गए हैं। यानी अब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट का फार्मेट एक जैसा होगा। वो भी स्मार्ट कार्ड के जरिए।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आरे 2:17

आरे में पेड़ों की कटाई पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक, 21 अक्टूबर को अगली सुनवाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ओवैसी 1:53

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर ओवैसी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- कैल्शियम इंजेक्शन भी नहीं बचा सकता

7 अक्टूबर 2019

पुल 1:19

गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में टूटा पुल, खाई में समाई कई कारें

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक गलहोत 1:02

शराबबंदी पर बोले अशोक गहलोत, गुजरात में शराब बैन लेकिन घर घर में पी जाती है शराब

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited