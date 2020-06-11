शहर चुनें
Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow

अनामिका प्ररकरण में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, काउंसलिंग में आई थी दूसरी महिला, नहीं थे मूल अभिलेख

संजय तिवारी, अमर उजाला, गोंडा, Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 11:52 AM IST
प्रदेश के कई जिलों के कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका आवासीय स्कूलों में गोंडा की अनामिका शुक्ला के अभिलेख पर विज्ञान शिक्षिका की नौकरी हथियाने की कोशिश के मामले की अब पुष्टि हो गई है। यह महिला काउंसलिंग में मूल अखिलेख लेकर नहीं आई थी। जिस पर अधिकारियों ने उसे मना कर दिया था। गोंडा के कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय स्कूलों में भर्ती के लिए वर्ष 2019 में काउंसलिंग हुई थी। इसमें गोंडा की अनामिका शुक्ला के अभिलेखों के आधार पर आवेदन किया गया था। निवास प्रमाण पत्र मैनपुरी का लगा था जो अनामिका शुक्ला पुत्री सुभाष चंद्र शुक्ल के नाम से बना था। जबकि अनामिका का कहना है कि उसने गोंडा में कभी आवेदन ही नहीं किया। 

 
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher anamika shukla up teacher

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
