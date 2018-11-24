शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   amar ujala samwad organised in lucknow

परिवार और समाज समझें अपनी जिम्मेदारी तो रुके महिलाओं पर हिंसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 09:25 PM IST
अमर उजाला संवाद
1 of 10
लड़कियों की सुरक्षा के लिए क्या होना चाहिए? उनके साथ हो रही हिंसा कैसे थमेगी? परिवार, समाज और खुद उनकी क्या भूमिका हो सकती है? बेटियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर ऐसे ही तमाम सवालों के जवाब शनिवार को ‘अमर उजाला’ की ओर से आयोजित अपराजिता संवाद कार्यक्रम के दौरान राजधानी की महिलाओं व युवतियों ने तलाशने का प्रयास किया। 

25 नवंबर को देश-दुनिया में महिला हिंसा के विरुद्ध दिवस का आयोजन होने जा रहा है। ‘अपराजिता- 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स’ के तहत अमर उजाला कार्यालय में आयोजित संवाद में हिंसा के अलग-अलग रूपों पर अलग-अलग विचार भी सामने आए, जिनका निचोड़ कुछ इस प्रकार रहा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amar ujala samvad
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पान मसाला खाने वाले रहें सावधान!, राजश्री और केसर में मिला कैंसर फैलाने वाला केमिकल

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अयोध्या कूच से पहले साक्षी महाराज को जान से मारने की धमकी, फोन पर बोला- बम से उड़ा दूंगा

24 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

अयोध्या आंदोलन से एक बार फिर बौखलाए आतंकवादी, अली मुझे बम से उडा़ना चाहता हैंः साक्षी महाराज

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'24 नवंबर' सपा परिवार के लिए खास, अखिलेश-डिंपल के रिश्ते से राजी नहीं थे दोनों के परिवार

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

जब अखिलेश-डिंपल की शादी में पहुंचे डकैत, चर्चा का विषय बन गई थी 'बैंडिट क्वीन'

24 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

हिंदू धर्म से प्रभावित हुआ रशियन जोड़ा, काशी में अग्नि को साक्षी मानकर लिए फेरे

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

signature bridge accident
Delhi NCR

स्टंट-सेल्फी शौक या लापरवाही, सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर गई दो डॉक्टरों की जान, देखें दर्दनाक हादसे की तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2018

ramdev
Dehradun

राम मंदिर निर्माण पर संत जो भी तय करें आरएसएस उनके साथ- मोहन भागवत

24 नवंबर 2018

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक
Delhi NCR

सिग्नेचर ब्रिज हादसा: पिता ने बेटे को लेकर खोला ऐसा राज, बोले- 'जिद कर हॉस्टल आया था चंद्रशेखर'

24 नवंबर 2018

रोती बिलखती मृतक राजू की मां
Agra

विधायक लिखी गाड़ी से पुलिस हिरासत में युवक की मौत का कनेक्शन, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

24 नवंबर 2018

student, beaten
Dehradun

परीक्षा देने गया था छात्र, लेकिन हुअा कुछ ऐसा कि उस पर टूट पड़े चेयरमैन, प्रिंसिपल और स्टाफ

24 नवंबर 2018

murder and suicide in noida
Delhi NCR

होटल में छात्रा को गोली मार खुद पंखे से झूला छात्र, इन 5 सवालों को लेकर गहराया रहस्य

23 नवंबर 2018

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Gurugram

सीएम केजरीवाल ने गुरुग्राम में भरी हुंकार, कहा- शहादत के बदले 10 सिर कब आएंगे

24 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'मिस्टर, मिस एंड मिसेज स्टार कानपुर' के ऑडिशन में अमर उजाला अपराजिता अभियान की सराहना

24 नवंबर 2018

कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

संजय गांधी के करीबी रहे कमलनाथ इस तरह बन गए गांधी परिवार के खास

24 नवंबर 2018

मुलायम के राजनीतिक और व्यक्तिगत जीवन के किस्से
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेष पर पढ़िए मुलायम सिंह यादव की जिंदगी से जुड़े 10 बड़े राज, 'प्रेम-पॉलिटिक्स की कहानी'

23 नवंबर 2018

krishna
Dehradun

आज से शुरू हो रहा मार्गशीर्ष माह, इनकी पूजा करने से मिलेगा मनोवांछित फल  

24 नवंबर 2018

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Bday Spcl: शादी में भैंसागाड़ी लेकर पहुंचे थे मुलायम, बेखौफ होकर अड़ गए थे डकैतों के सामने

23 नवंबर 2018

सोनिया चहल
Chandigarh

भाई ने पढ़ाई छोड़ी, मां ने भैंसे पाली और बेटी को बनाया 'चैंपियन'...गजब का जज्बा

24 नवंबर 2018

signature bridge
Delhi NCR

उद्घाटन से लेकर अब तक शुरू से ही इन अनचाही वजहों से चर्चा में रहा है सिग्नेचर ब्रिज

24 नवंबर 2018

atmosphere in ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में न कोई खौफ न संशय, युवा बोले- सियासी समीकरण साधने में तरक्की को नजर न लगे

24 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

तस्वीरें : काशी में लेजर शो के दौरान दिखा खूबसूरत नजारा 

24 नवंबर 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
अमर उजाला संवाद
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.