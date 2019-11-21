शहर चुनें

शादी के दिन विधायक अदिति सिंह ने लिखा, पापा आपने अंगद को मेरा जीवनसाथी चुना और आज आप ही नहीं....

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 04:05 PM IST
अदिति सिंह पिता अखिलेश के साथ(फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
अदिति सिंह पिता अखिलेश के साथ(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : फेसबुक से
रायबरेली के सदर विधानसभा से कांग्रेस विधायक अदिति सिंह और पंजाब के कांग्रेस विधायक अंगद सैनी की शादी गुरुवार यानी आज हो रही है। इस मौके पर अदिति अपने पिता को कितना याद कर रही हैं इसका अंदाजा उनके भावुक ट्वीट से ही लगाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने एक बेहद प्यारा और भावनात्मक ट्वीट किया है जिसे पढ़कर किसी की भी आंखें नम हो जाएंगी। इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने अपने पिता की एक तस्वीर डाली है और कुछ लाइनें लिखीं हैं जो पिता के लिए बेटी के प्यार को दर्शाता है।
aditi singh aditi singh wedding rahul gandhi angad saini
