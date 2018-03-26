शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   actor and singer ayushmaan khurana in lucknow

इस सिंगर के गानों पर जमकर थिरके लखनऊ के युवा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 03:54 PM IST
अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना
1 of 5
लखनऊ पहुंचे इस सिंगर के गानों ने युवाओं में जोश भर दिया और युवा उनके गानों पर जमकर थिरके।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
film actor film actor in lucknow ayushman khurana

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सरवर आहूजा और रीवा अरोड़ा
Lucknow

गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही है इनकी बिटिया, गोद में बैठाकर ऑटो चलाता है ये पिता

8 फरवरी 2018

ओमपुरी
Lucknow

जब बोले थे अभिनेता ओमपुरी, फिल्में या तो दिमाग की मालिश करें या फिर जिस्म की

7 जनवरी 2017

अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम में अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

PHOTOS: अखिलेश यादव ने 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में दिए ये 10 बड़े बयान

26 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम में राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर
Kanpur

अमर उजाला संवाद: सेना में जितनी छुट्टी मिलती थी मोदी सरकार में उतनी भी नहीं मिलती

26 मार्च 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

चाहिए जीरो बैलेंस अकाउंट तो SBI दे रहा लिमिटेड टाइम के लिए बड़ा मौका, ये हैं इसकी 5 खास बातें

26 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

गोली
Chandigarh

हथियारों के लाइसेंस को लेकर बदल गया एक नियम, कोई नहीं बताएगा, यहां जानिए

26 मार्च 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

छुट्टियों पर घूमने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो इन स्पेशल ट्रेन्स के बारे में जरूर जान लें, सफर होगा आसान

26 मार्च 2018

fire in house
Lucknow

इंदिरानगर थाने के सामने लगी भीषण आग, 60 परिवारों के आशियाने राख

26 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card
Delhi NCR

देर हो जाए इससे पहले जान लें आधार से जुड़ी ये 3 बातें, इस सेवा से लिंक कराने की तारीख बढ़ी

26 मार्च 2018

shami
Dehradun

मोहम्मद शमी की टोयोटा से ट्रक की जोरदार टक्कर, हादसे की तस्वीरें देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

26 मार्च 2018

सुवर्णा राज
Chandigarh

इस लड़की ने PM मोदी को किया ट्वीट, 'देश के लिए खेलते हैं, कीड़े-मकोड़े न समझें'

26 मार्च 2018

sonam kapoor
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के हैं सोनम कपूर के होने वाले पति, जानें किन-किन चीजों का करते हैं बिजनेस..

26 मार्च 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

CM केजरीवाल का इंस्टाग्राम पर अकाउंट बनाने का ये है मकसद, चार लोगों की टीम करती है मॉनिटर

26 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला संवाद कार्यक्रम में बोलते उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

PHOTOS: 'अमर उजाला संवाद' में सवाल-जवाब के बीच यूपी के माननीयों ने कही ये बड़ी बातें

26 मार्च 2018

facebook
Dehradun

आपका Facebook डाटा सेफ है या नहीं, जानने के लिए अपनाए ये आसान ट्रिक्स...

26 मार्च 2018

गोल्डन टेंपल में राज बब्बर
Chandigarh

गुरुद्वारे में हाथ जोड़े, सिर झुकाए नजर आया ये मशहूर हीरो, देखने उमड़े लोग, तस्वीरें

26 मार्च 2018

lpg
Dehradun

रसोई गैस उपभोक्ताओं को तेल कंपनियों ने दी बड़ी राहत, 1 अप्रैल से मिलेगा फायदा

26 मार्च 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह
Chandigarh

Pics: बीवी के साथ गुरुद्वारे में नजर आए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, देखने के लिए जुट गई भीड़

26 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card
Chandigarh

Aadhaar कार्ड के बारे में यह जानकारी होश उड़ा देगी, रखेंगे ध्यान तो बच जाएंगे

26 मार्च 2018

accident
Dehradun

PICS: हंसी-खुशी पूजा करने जा रहा था परिवार, अचानक सड़क से सीधे हौज में उतर गई कार और फिर...

26 मार्च 2018

alcohol
Dehradun

शराब पीते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, अब ऐसा किया तो भरना पड़ेगा 1 लाख जुर्माना

25 मार्च 2018

अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना
अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना
अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना
अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना
अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.