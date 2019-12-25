शहर चुनें

White Christmas Kashmir:beautiful footfalls covered with five feet of snow,Gulmarg buzzes tourists

कश्मीर में व्हाइट क्रिसमस: हसीन वादियां पांच फुट बर्फ से ढकी, गुलमर्ग पर्यटकों से गुलजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 02:56 PM IST
गुलमर्ग
1 of 5
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यू ईयर और व्हाइट क्रिसमस मनाने के लिए पर्यटक कश्मीर का रुख कर रहे हैं। गुलमर्ग भी पर्यटकों से गुलजार हो गया है। बर्फबारी का आनंद ले रहे हैं। पर्यटकों की आमद बढ़ने से पर्यटन इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े लोग भी काफी खुश हैं। प्रसिद्ध सेंट मैरी चर्च की सजावट भी देखने लायक है।  

 
white christmas gulmarg news exclusive
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
