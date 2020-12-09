शहर चुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में 11-12 दिसंबर को भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 12:17 PM IST
पर्वतीय इलाकों में बर्फबारी
पर्वतीय इलाकों में बर्फबारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में 12 दिसंबर तक मौसम खराब रहेगा। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र श्रीनगर ने 11 और 12 दिसंबर को कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी जारी की है। 10 दिसंबर को मौसम साफ रहने के आसार हैं।

 
