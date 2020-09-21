जम्मू: नदियों के बीच अंडरग्राउंड बंकर देख सेना भी हैरान, कई दिनों तक इनमें छिपकर बैठे रहते हैं आतंकी

{"_id":"5f68643f8ebc3eb73119a187","slug":"underground-bunkers-recovered-by-44-rr-in-pulwama-and-shopian-districts-of-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942: \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूमिगत बंकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f68643f8ebc3eb73119a187","slug":"underground-bunkers-recovered-by-44-rr-in-pulwama-and-shopian-districts-of-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942: \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूमिगत बंकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f68643f8ebc3eb73119a187","slug":"underground-bunkers-recovered-by-44-rr-in-pulwama-and-shopian-districts-of-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942: \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूमिगत बंकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f68643f8ebc3eb73119a187","slug":"underground-bunkers-recovered-by-44-rr-in-pulwama-and-shopian-districts-of-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942: \u0928\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूमिगत बंकर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला