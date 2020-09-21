शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Underground bunkers recovered by 44 RR in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Kashmir

जम्मू: नदियों के बीच अंडरग्राउंड बंकर देख सेना भी हैरान, कई दिनों तक इनमें छिपकर बैठे रहते हैं आतंकी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 02:12 PM IST
भूमिगत बंकर
भूमिगत बंकर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कश्मीर घाटी में आतंकवादियों का ऊंचाई वाले पहाड़ी इलाकों में छिपना या स्थानीय घरों में शरण लेना बीते दिनों की बात हो गई है। सेना और सुरक्षाबलों से बचने के लिए वे अब घने बगीचों में भूमिगत बंकर बनाते हैं। यहां तक कि मौसमी नदियों में बंकर खोदकर रहते हैं। यह ट्रेंड हाल में पुलवामा और शोपियां में ऑपरेशन के दौरान देखने को मिला है क्योंकि वहां सेब के घने बगीचे और जंगल हैं। यह कहना है सेना की आतंकवाद निरोधक यूनिट 44 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स के कर्नल एके सिंह का।

 
