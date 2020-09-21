शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Schools reopens on voluntary basis after six months of Covid pandemic in Srinagar and other places of state

जम्मू-कश्मीर: छह महीने बाद स्कूलों में लौटी रौनक, मास्क लगाकर विद्यालय पहुंचे बच्चे, परिजनों को लगी रही चिंता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 01:40 PM IST
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
1 of 5
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छह माह के लंबे इतजार के बाद सोमवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्कूलों को छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए फिर से खोला गया। आज से कक्षा 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के स्कूल खोल दिए गए हैं। महीनों बाद आज छात्र-छात्राएं कंधे पर बैग टांगकर और मुंह पर मास्क लगाकर स्कूल पहुंचे। एक तरफ जहां छात्र-छात्राएं स्कूल जाने के लिए उत्साहित नजर आए, वहीं अभिभावकों को महामारी के कारण बच्चों की चिंता लगी रही।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack RRB Exam 2020: रेलवे की परीक्षा में लानी है अच्छी रैंक तो अपनाएं ये 5 ट्रिक्स
Click Here
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir news jammu news schools in jammu schools in kashmir जम्मू कश्मीर स्कूल jammu kashmir school open jammu kashmir school news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नियमों को ताक पर रख सड़क किनारे लगे क्रशर
Kanpur

कबरई बना कब्रगाह: खनन माफिया के गुर्गे हैं पुलिस-प्रशासन के अफसर, नेताओं की चलती है हनक

21 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

372 साल में 188 दिन तक पहली बार बंद रहा ताज, न शाहजहां का उर्स हुआ, न ईद की नमाज

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
ताजमहल
Agra

आज चार लाख लोगों की जिंदगी में होगा उम्मीदों का सवेरा, 188 दिन बाद ताजमहल में लौटी रौनक

21 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल की डायना सीट पर फोटो खिंचाते विदेशी पर्यटक
Agra

इंतजार खत्म...छह महीने बाद ताजमहल-आगरा किले में नया सवेरा, पर्यटक बोले- वाह ताज, देखें तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

धन, नौकरी, परिवार और व्यापार , किसका होगा कैसा हाल जानें विस्तृत रिपोर्ट से
astrology

धन, नौकरी, परिवार और व्यापार , किसका होगा कैसा हाल जानें विस्तृत रिपोर्ट से
विरोध रैली को पुलिस ने रोका
Dehradun

पहाड़ों की रानी मसूरी में बरपा हंगामा, पुलिस की गाड़ी के सामने लेट गए प्रदर्शनकारी, तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news : लालगोपालगंज में ट्रक की टक्कर से दो किशोरों की मौत के बाद जमकर बवाल हुआ।
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: ट्रक की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार दो किशोरों की मौत, भारी बवाल, पथराव

21 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj news : प्रयागराज में गिराई जा रही पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद की बिल्डिंग।
Prayagraj

Ateeq Ahmed news: चकिया में अतीक अहमद के कार्यालय पर चला बुलडोजर, देखें तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

हरियाणा में स्कूल खुले
Delhi NCR

कंधे पर बैग और मुंह पर मास्क, अब पहले जैसे नहीं रहे स्कूल, छह माह बाद खुले स्कूल तस्वीरों में...

21 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
निर्माणाधीन राजघाट।
Gorakhpur

साबरमती नदी के घाटों की तर्ज पर गोरखपुर में हो रहा है निर्माण, तस्वीरों में देखें इस नदी की बदलेगी सूरत

21 सितंबर 2020

फ्रांसीसी परिवार।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस गांव की यादों ने मोह लिया फ्रांसीसी परिवार का दिल, 25 दिन बाद फिर लौटा वापस

21 सितंबर 2020

धन, नौकरी, परिवार और व्यापार , किसका होगा कैसा हाल जानें विस्तृत रिपोर्ट से
astrology

धन, नौकरी, परिवार और व्यापार , किसका होगा कैसा हाल जानें विस्तृत रिपोर्ट से
Kedarnath: Visuals of search operation for Human Skeleton in inaccessible area Bad weather
Dehradun

केदारनाथ: खराब मौसम के बीच सबसे दुर्गम क्षेत्र में जवानों ने ऐसे खोज निकाले नर कंकाल, तस्वीरें...

21 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: दो आईपीएस अफसरों की भूमिका संदिग्ध, साजिश थी पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या, हो सकता बड़ा खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2020

स्पा सेंटर में युवतियां कर रही कैटवॉक
Agra

आगरा: स्पा सेंटर में युवतियों से कराया जा रहा था कैटवॉक, पुलिस के छापे से पहले लगे ताले

21 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: कैसे खरीदें टिकट, क्या हैं प्रवेश के नियम, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

21 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल को निहारता जोड़ा (फाइल)
Agra

ताजमहल: खत्म हुआ इंतजार... आज से करिए 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' का दीदार

21 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

'आइए हुजूर ! मोहब्बत की निशानी में आपका स्वागत है', ताज को लेकर पर्यटन उद्योग उत्साहित

21 सितंबर 2020

Coronavirus in uttarakhand: Tourist crowd on har ki pauri and Traffic jam in haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: बॉर्डर पर मिली रियायत तो हरकी पैड़ी पर दिखी रौनक, हाईवे पर लगा लंबा जाम, तस्वीरें...

20 सितंबर 2020

पत्नी ने पति की प्रेमिका को पकड़कर धुनाई कर डाली
Meerut

प्रेमिका संग होटल में रंगरेलियां मना रहा था पति, अचानक दो बहनों को लेकर पहुंच गई पत्नी और फिर..

20 सितंबर 2020

पांचों पांडव मंदिर के पास हुआ अतिक्रमण।
Varanasi

काशी पंचक्रोशी यात्रा: पांचों पांडव मंदिर बना रेस्टोरेंट, एक धर्मशाला बन गई विद्यालय तो दूसरा बना बारात घर

20 सितंबर 2020

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री एयरपोर्ट, वाराणसी।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर अब जल्दी ही अंगूठा और चेहरा दिखाकर मिलेगी एंट्री, नहीं होगी बोर्डिंग पास की जरूरत

20 सितंबर 2020

कबरई बनी कब्रगाह
Kanpur

कबरई बना क्रबगाह: ताक पर नियम-कानून, क्रशर का बना गढ़, कृषिभूमि को भी नहीं छोड़ा

20 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः ताकि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचे रहे पर्यटक...टूर ऑपरटेरों ने किए विशेष इंतजाम

20 सितंबर 2020

छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited