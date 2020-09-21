जम्मू-कश्मीर: छह महीने बाद स्कूलों में लौटी रौनक, मास्क लगाकर विद्यालय पहुंचे बच्चे, परिजनों को लगी रही चिंता

{"_id":"5f685e928ebc3e09e80bfb20","slug":"schools-reopens-on-voluntary-basis-after-six-months-of-covid-pandemic-in-srinagar-and-other-places-of-state","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915, \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए खोले गए स्कूल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला