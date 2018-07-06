बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर: एसपी के पीछे खड़ा होना जावेद के लिए पड़ा भारी, आतंकियों ने यहीं से की थी तैयारी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 11:23 PM IST
शहीद पुलिसकर्मी जावेद डार का एसपी शैलेंद्र मिश्रा के पीछे खड़े होना उसकी मौत का कारण बन गया। छह मई को शोपियां में सुरक्षा बलों ने पांच आतंकियों को मार गिराया था। तब आतंकियों से चली मुठभेड़ के दौरान शोपियां के पूर्व एसएसपी शैलेंद्र मिश्रा बार-बार आतंकियों से सेरेंडर करने को करते रहे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3fac934f1c1b00278b4d63","slug":"terrorists-was-watched-javed-standing-behind-superintendent-of-police-shailendra-mishra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.