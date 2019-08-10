सालगिरह मनाए बिना कश्मीर से लौटा अफ्रीकी दंपती, कहा-हालात सामान्य होने पर फिर करेंगे रुख

{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4dbd108ebc3e6d0d0e5e29","slug":"south-african-couple-returned-from-kashmir-without-celebrating-their-anniversary-says-will-return","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0917\u093f\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डल झील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला