शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Siachen glacier, average two soldiers are killed every month, 900 soldiers martyred in 35 years

सियाचिन ग्लेशियर:औसतन हर महीने शहीद होते हैं दो जवान, 35 सालों में 900 से अधिक जवानों ने दी शहादत

प्रांजल दीक्षित, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 12:13 AM IST
Siachen glacier, average two soldiers are killed every month, 900 soldiers martyred in 35 years
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
सियाचिन ग्लेशियर में सोमवार को दोपहर बाद भारी हिमस्खलन में सेना की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी के आठ जवान व पोर्टर लापता हो गए। इनमें से छह की मौत हो गई है। घटना के बाद व्यापक पैमाने पर तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया था। सेना ने इसकी पुष्टि कर दी है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
siachen glacier 900 soldiers killed in siachen avalanche breakdown
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की पासिंग आउट परेड
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर के इतिहास में पहली बार 1145 पुलिस के जवानों ने ली सिर्फ भारतीय संविधान की शपथ

19 नवंबर 2019

गर्म वस्त्र पहने किए हुए ठाकुर राजाधिराज और रुक्मणी मैया
Agra

ठंड शुरू होते ही भगवान ओढ़ने लगे रजाई, बदला खानपान-पहनावा, भक्त दे रहे 'आस्था' की तपिश

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
संतोष कुमार सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Agra

सीमा पर जवान शहीदः बड़े भाई बोले, मेरी गोदी में खेलता छोड़ चल बसे थे माता-पिता

19 नवंबर 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की तस्वीर
Agra

एबीवीपी राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन: चित्रकारों ने कागज पर बिखेरे देशभक्ति के रंग, देखें तस्वीरें

19 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
शरीद संतोष कुमार
Agra

शहीद संतोष सिंह के चाचा बोले- भतीजे की शहादत पर गर्व, पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे सरकार

19 नवंबर 2019

शहीद पिता की चिता को मुखाग्नि देता पुत्र
Agra

तस्वीरें: पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद संतोष सिंह, लोगों ने नम आंखों से दी अंतिम विदाई

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

World Heritage Week: आज मुफ्त में कीजिए ताजमहल सहित सभी स्मारकों का दीदार

19 नवंबर 2019

किसानों की समस्या सुनते सपा नेता
Kanpur

उन्नाव में जमीन अधिग्रहण मामला: सपा नेताओं को किसानों ने सुनाई पीड़ा, दिखाए चोटों के निशान

18 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
himachal cabinet meeting decisions today for third and fourth class employees
Himachal Pradesh

कैबिनेट के 20 बड़े फैसले: 250 पदों पर भर्ती, तृतीय-चतुर्थ श्रेणी नौकरी के लिए लगाई ये शर्त

18 नवंबर 2019

डेंगू का कहर
Kanpur

मौत का मच्छर: डेंगू से तीन और मौतें, अब तक 104 लोग गंवा चुके हैं जान

18 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
डेमो
Lucknow

130 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ेंगी ट्रेनें, इन यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

18 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर अभी भी रेड जोन में प्रदूषण
Kanpur

प्रदूषण में कानपुर अभी भी रेड जोन में, एक्यूआई 307 पर, और सुधार की जरूरत

18 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी: हवा की रफ्तार से बदला मौसम, दिन में गर्मी, रात को रहती ठंड

18 नवंबर 2019

पेट्रोल पंप
Meerut

भूमिगत टैंकों तेल या पानी, जल्द साफ होगी कहानी, पूरे प्रकरण में लीपापोती के प्रयास करते रहे अधिकारी

18 नवंबर 2019

Gunjan Thakur in Jaunsari Chhoriye Song on YouTube
Himachal Pradesh

बुल्गारिया तक छाईं जौनसारी छोरी गुंजन, जानिए इनके बारे में

18 नवंबर 2019

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

मेट्रो केर दरवज्जा बंद रहत हैं.. मुंह का उगलदान खाली करि के घुसेव- राजू श्रीवास्तव

18 नवंबर 2019

फिल्म अभिनेता ताहिर भसीन
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचे छिछोरे फिल्म के हीरो, भावी प्रबंधकों को दिए ये टिप्स

18 नवंबर 2019

meerut police, up police
Meerut

बैंक में लूट का मामला: एक बंदूक ढूंढने को पुलिस ने सड़क पर उतारे 188 प्रशिक्षु सिपाही, नतीजा जीरो

18 नवंबर 2019

kashmir train services
Jammu

श्रीनगर-बनिहाल के बीच दौड़ी ट्रेन, तीन महीने में हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

18 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हेमंत आया सेहत बनाने का मौसम लाया, तो ये घरेलू नुस्खे अपनाएं और वजन भी कम करें

18 नवंबर 2019

trade fair
Delhi NCR

व्यापार मेलाः सिर्फ 20 रुपये में मिल रहा है घर की सजावट का सामान, मन मोह लेंगे तुर्की के ये खास लैंप

18 नवंबर 2019

खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा
Agra

यहां खुलेआम होता है जुआ-सट्टा, छलकते हैं जाम, कार्रवाई कीजिए कप्तान साहब, परेशान है अवाम

18 नवंबर 2019

- फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इंदौर में अनोखे अंदाज में ट्रैफिक रूल्स बता रही कॉलेज छात्रा का वीडियो वायरल

इंदौर शहर में एक कॉलेज छात्रा शुभी जैन का अपने अनोखे अंदाज में ट्रैफिक रूल्स बताने वाला वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में छात्रा रेड लाइट पर रुके वाहनों के पास जाकर लोगों को ट्रैफिक के नियम बता रही हैं।

18 नवंबर 2019

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान 1:33

लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अनोखे तरीके से काम करता है ये स्वच्छता कर्मचारी

18 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 4:26

संसद में पीएम मोदी ने की एनसीपी की तारीफ, लगने लगे महाराष्ट्र संकट को लेकर कयास

18 नवंबर 2019

इंदिरा गांधी 14:05

अमर उजाला विशेष | जानिए इंदिरा गांधी के अनसुने किस्से

18 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:40

भारत की 'अग्नि' से घबराया पाकिस्तान, शाहीन 1 को बनाया नया हथियार

18 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited