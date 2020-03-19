सारा का सचिन प्रेमः जब कद्दावर राजनेता की बेटी ने तोड़ी मजहब की दीवार, पर इतनी आसान न थी राह, फिर..

{"_id":"5e7307ab8ebc3e75f56574f6","slug":"sachin-pilot-love-story-with-sarah-abdullah-jammu-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0935\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939, \u092b\u093f\u0930..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया