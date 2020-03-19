शहर चुनें

सारा का सचिन प्रेमः जब कद्दावर राजनेता की बेटी ने तोड़ी मजहब की दीवार, पर इतनी आसान न थी राह, फिर..

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 11:58 AM IST
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फारूक अब्दुल्ला की बेटी और उमर अब्दुल्ला की बहन सारा अब्दुल्ला और सचिन पायलट की प्रेम कहानी शुरू होती है लंदन में पढ़ाई के दौरान। सचिन पेनसिल्वेनिया यूनिवर्सिटी से एमबीए की पढ़ाई करने गए थे। इसी दौरान उनकी मुलाकात सारा अब्दुल्लाह से हुई और कुछ दिनों के बाद दोनों एक दूसरे को डेट करने लगे।
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
सारा अब्दुल्ला पायलट, सचिन पायलट
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
Sara Abdullah, Sachin Pilot
