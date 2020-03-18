शहर चुनें

Coronavirus, Administration tightens to tackle Corona in Kashmir, anti infection campaign continues

कश्मीर में कोरोना से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने कसी कमर, संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 04:07 PM IST
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
1 of 10
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए श्रीनगर म्युनिसिपल कारपोरेशन का संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी है। निगम कर्मचारी बसों, अस्पतालों, मस्जिदों, डल झील के किनारे खड़े शिकारा और भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर केमिकल का छिड़काव कर रहे हैं।  
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी
संक्रमण निरोधी अभियान जारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
