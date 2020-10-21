शहर चुनें
pulwama encounter Mother appealed to terrorist to surrender Video viral jammu and kashmir

पुलवामा मुठभेड़: आतंकी से बोली मां, यहां आ जा नाजिम, मेरी खातिर गन छोड़ दे, वीडियो वायरल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 09:29 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : बासित जरगर
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के हकरिपोरा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान की एक वीडियो सामने आई है। इस वीडियो में सेना के जवान एक आतंकी की मां से उसे सरेंडर की अपील करवा रहा है। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी बीते शुक्रवार को मध्य कश्मीर के बडगाम के चडूरा इलाके में सेना और पुलिस ने एक लश्कर आतंकी को सरेंडर करवाने में सफलता प्राप्त की थी।
 
pulwama attack pulwama encounter pulwama encounter news pulwama encounter update

