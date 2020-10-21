शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी से रोते हुए बोली शहीद अशरफ की बेटी, मेरे पापा को कौन वापस लाएगा, मेरे सपनों को पूरा...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 08:42 AM IST
anantnag encounter
1 of 6
anantnag encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह मंगलवार को पुलिस के अन्य आला अधिकारियों के साथ शहीद पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर मोहम्मद अशरफ भट के अनंतनाग के चांदपोरा (बिजबिहाड़ा) स्थित उनके घर परिवार के साथ संवेदना व्यक्त करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान शहीद की एक बेटी बिलख पड़ी तो डीजीपी ने भाव विभोर होते हुए उसे गले लगा लिया। 
city & states jammu martyr ashraf dgp dilbagh singh terrorist security force

anantnag encounter
anantnag encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद की बेटी से बात करते हुए डीजीपी
शहीद की बेटी से बात करते हुए डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अशरफ का फाइल फोटो
शहीद अशरफ का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद अशरफ का पार्थिव शरीर
शहीद अशरफ का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
