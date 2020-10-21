तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी से रोते हुए बोली शहीद अशरफ की बेटी, मेरे पापा को कौन वापस लाएगा, मेरे सपनों को पूरा...

{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
anantnag encounter
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद की बेटी से बात करते हुए डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अशरफ के परिवार से मिले डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अशरफ का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8fa7288ebc3e9bc8194036","slug":"anantnag-encounter-martyr-ashraf-daughter-says-who-will-bring-back-my-father-from-dgp-of-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0905\u0936\u0930\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद अशरफ का पार्थिव शरीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला