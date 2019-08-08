शहर चुनें

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जिस संजीवनी 'सोलो' का जिक्र किया जानिए वो कहां मिलती है और क्या हैं उसके फायदे

प्रांजल दीक्षित, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 09:27 PM IST
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और सोलो पौधा
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने देश को संबोधित किया। इस संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि लेह-लद्दाख एक ऐसी पवित्र धरती है जहां संजीवनी पायी जाती है। आपको बता दें जिस संजीवनी की बात प्रधानमंत्री कर रहे थे उसे लद्दाख में स्थानीय लोग 'सोलो' कहते हैं।  
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और सोलो पौधा
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलो पौधा
सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलो पौधा
सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलो पौधा
सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलो पौधा
सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोलो पौधा
सोलो पौधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर पर चल रही चर्चा के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर सरकार के फैसले पर बात की।

8 अगस्त 2019

