प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जिस संजीवनी 'सोलो' का जिक्र किया जानिए वो कहां मिलती है और क्या हैं उसके फायदे

{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4c46758ebc3e6ca921842d","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-on-article-370-sanjeevani-plant-solo-rhodiola-leh-ladakh-himalayas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0940 '\u0938\u094b\u0932\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोलो पौधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला