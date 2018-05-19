बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और स्मार्ट सुरंग होगी "जोजिला", जानें इसकी 10 खास बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू , Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 06:23 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लेह में एशिया की सबसे बड़ी सुरंग 'जोजिला टनल' का लोकार्पण कर दिया है। जानें इससे जुड़ी 10 ऐसी बातें जो जोजिला को बनाती हैं एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और स्मार्ट टनल
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b001e1e4f1c1be4408b6560","slug":"pictures-and-ten-interesting-fact-of-zojila-tunnel-of-leh-jammu-and-kashmir","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \"\u091c\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e\", \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 10 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.